Bhubaneswar Balianta Murder: Crime Branch Takes Three Accused Into Remand
The Crime Branch team took the three into its custody from Bhubaneswar's Jharpada Jail. They will be interrogated for two days, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch on Wednesday took the three main accused in the murder of GRP constable Soumyaranjan Swain in Balianta, a suburb of state capital Bhubaneswar, into remand.
The accused are Panchanan Badajena alias Kalia, Swailab Pati and Bismayay Mohanty. The Crime Branch team took the three into its custody from Bhubaneswar's Jharpada Jail at noon.
A senior officer of Crime Branch said the accused will be interrogated for two days and every piece of evidence will be presented before the court. Crime Branch DG Binaytosh Mishra said, "The three accused will be kept in remand for two days and their statements recorded. They will also be questioned face to face with the witnesses". He said the accused were identified from the viral video of the incident. "The spot where Soumya was attacked was a public place. Many people had joined in thrashing the victim. The accused have been brought in on remand for more information on the incident."
Mishra said, "We will put every piece of evidence in front of the court as a matter of principle. We are taking steps to ensure that no one escapes in the case and that such incidents do not happen again in the future. Everyone involved in the incident is under investigation. We will bring to light the role of each accused."
A total of 20 accused have been arrested so far in the incident. While Balianta police arrested 11 people, the Crime Branch, which later took over the investigation, arrested nine. Among the accused arrested by Balianta police are Swailab Pati and Bismayay Mohanty. On May 19, the main accused Panchanan Badajena was arrested by the Crime Branch from Ranpur forest in Nayagarh district.
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