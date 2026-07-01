ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar Balianta Murder: Crime Branch Takes Three Accused Into Remand

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch on Wednesday took the three main accused in the murder of GRP constable Soumyaranjan Swain in Balianta, a suburb of state capital Bhubaneswar, into remand.

The accused are Panchanan Badajena alias Kalia, Swailab Pati and Bismayay Mohanty. The Crime Branch team took the three into its custody from Bhubaneswar's Jharpada Jail at noon.

A senior officer of Crime Branch said the accused will be interrogated for two days and every piece of evidence will be presented before the court. Crime Branch DG Binaytosh Mishra said, "The three accused will be kept in remand for two days and their statements recorded. They will also be questioned face to face with the witnesses". He said the accused were identified from the viral video of the incident. "The spot where Soumya was attacked was a public place. Many people had joined in thrashing the victim. The accused have been brought in on remand for more information on the incident."