Balianta Mob Lynching: Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Main Accused, Total Arrests Go Up To 13
The Crime Branch is contemplating to conduct polygraph test on the accused for which legal proceedings have been initiated.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Thursday arrested the main accused in the sensational mob lynching of GRP constable Soumyaranjan Swain in Balianta locality of Odisha's Bhubaneswar.
The accused is Ranjit Patra alias Chinu (24) of Gangeswargarh under Sadar police station of Cuttack district. Yudhishthir Jena alias Bunty, another accused in the case was arrested on May 11.
Earlier, the Commissionerate Police had arrested 12 individuals for their alleged involvement in the incident, in two phases. With the arrest of Ranjit, the total number of individuals apprehended for the murder of the GRP constable has now gone up to 13.
According to a press release issued by the Crime Branch, Ranjit was arrested on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation. The investigation revealed that Ranjit brutally attacked Soumyaranjan after tying his hands and feet with ropes. He hit Soumyaranjan on the head with a bamboo stick.
In an official statement, the Crime Branch said, “Based on substantial evidence collected during the course of investigation, the main accused was arrested on May 14. Investigation revealed his alleged involvement in assaulting the deceased on the head with a bamboo stick after the deceased had been immobilised by having his hands and legs tied with ropes.”
Even as probe into the case is on, it is not yet clear why Soumyaranjan was killed. As per reports, the Crime Branch is contemplating to conduct polygraph tests of the accused for which permission would have to be obtained from the court. An officer said the Crime Branch team probing the incident has initiated legal proceedings in this regard.
The Crime Branch team is recording the statements of various people even as evidence recovered from the incident site has been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for testing. An officer said the Crime Branch is investigating the incident with diligence and is looking to prepare a strong chargesheet to proceed with the trial.
The Balianta mob lynching case came to light on May 7 after two women alleged that they were assaulted and misbehaved with by two youths near the Bhingarpur–Kaja area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Following the allegations, local residents allegedly caught the duo and assaulted them publicly. While GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain later succumbed following the assault, his friend sustained injuries.
Also Read
Balianta Mob Lynching Case: Odisha Crime Branch Begins Probe