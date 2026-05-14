ETV Bharat / state

Balianta Mob Lynching: Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Main Accused, Total Arrests Go Up To 13

File photo of Soumyaranjan Swain ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Thursday arrested the main accused in the sensational mob lynching of GRP constable Soumyaranjan Swain in Balianta locality of Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The accused is Ranjit Patra alias Chinu (24) of Gangeswargarh under Sadar police station of Cuttack district. Yudhishthir Jena alias Bunty, another accused in the case was arrested on May 11. Earlier, the Commissionerate Police had arrested 12 individuals for their alleged involvement in the incident, in two phases. With the arrest of Ranjit, the total number of individuals apprehended for the murder of the GRP constable has now gone up to 13. According to a press release issued by the Crime Branch, Ranjit was arrested on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation. The investigation revealed that Ranjit brutally attacked Soumyaranjan after tying his hands and feet with ropes. He hit Soumyaranjan on the head with a bamboo stick.