Balianta Mob Lynching Case: Odisha Crime Branch Begins Probe
Four police personnel have been suspended, and the Balianta police station Inspector-in-Charge has been transferred to police headquarters for negligence in duty, writes Satyajit Rout.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Bhubaneswar/Niali: Following instructions from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday, the Odisha Crime Branch on Sunday began probing the shocking mob lynching of a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable in Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7, after registering two separate cases in connection with the incident.
"Considering the sensitiveness of the cases registered over alleged sexual assault to the victim in public view and subsequent death of one Soumya Ranjan Swain by the mob, CID Crime Branch, Odisha, Cuttack take full control over the investigation Balianta PS Case No. 220/2026 and 221/2026 by the order of the DGP, Odisha,” informed the Crime Branch in a press note on Sunday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ratnaprava Satapahty has been deputed by the CID Crime Branch for the investigation of the case. The investigation commenced under the direct supervision of Anirudha Routray, Superintendent of Police, CID Crime Branch, for clarity and fairness of the probe.
On Thursday, GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was beaten to death by a mob of villagers over allegations of sexual assault on two girls in the Balianta area. It has been learnt that Swain, along with his friend Om Prakash, was travelling towards Bhubaneswar on a motorcycle when they came across two girls riding a scooter near Ramachandrapur bridge under Balianta police limits.
A subsequent collision between the motorcycle and the scooter led to an argument. One of the girls accused Swain of attempting to sexually assault her. Alerted by her screams for help, local villagers rushed to the spot and assaulted the duo. They were rescued by police and shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared Swain dead.
So far, 11 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.
Meanwhile, four police personnel have been suspended, and the Balianta police station Inspector-in-Charge (IIC), Anil Parida, has been transferred to police headquarters for negligence and failure to maintain law and order during the incident, and Inspector Rashmita Behera has been appointed in his place.
Deputy Inspector General B Gangadhar said that two teams of 10 officers have been formed to investigate the matter. "One team will go to the Balianta police station, and another team will visit the scene of the incident. Scientific and cyber teams, along with a dog squad, have also been included in the investigation. A seperate investigation will be conducted into rape, murder and police negligence. The accused will be taken into remand, and further interrogation will be conducted," he added.
SP Rautaray went to the Balianta police station with the team and talked with the station officer and other officials to gather further information related to the case. Refusing to share any information about the investigation with the media, he said the investigation will be based on facts.
A Crime Branch team went to the spot near Ramachandrapur, along with the forensic team, for inspection.
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