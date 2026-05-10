ETV Bharat / state

Balianta Mob Lynching Case: Odisha Crime Branch Begins Probe

So far, 11 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar/Niali: Following instructions from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday, the Odisha Crime Branch on Sunday began probing the shocking mob lynching of a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable in Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7, after registering two separate cases in connection with the incident.

"Considering the sensitiveness of the cases registered over alleged sexual assault to the victim in public view and subsequent death of one Soumya Ranjan Swain by the mob, CID Crime Branch, Odisha, Cuttack take full control over the investigation Balianta PS Case No. 220/2026 and 221/2026 by the order of the DGP, Odisha,” informed the Crime Branch in a press note on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ratnaprava Satapahty has been deputed by the CID Crime Branch for the investigation of the case. The investigation commenced under the direct supervision of Anirudha Routray, Superintendent of Police, CID Crime Branch, for clarity and fairness of the probe.

On Thursday, GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was beaten to death by a mob of villagers over allegations of sexual assault on two girls in the Balianta area. It has been learnt that Swain, along with his friend Om Prakash, was travelling towards Bhubaneswar on a motorcycle when they came across two girls riding a scooter near Ramachandrapur bridge under Balianta police limits.

A subsequent collision between the motorcycle and the scooter led to an argument. One of the girls accused Swain of attempting to sexually assault her. Alerted by her screams for help, local villagers rushed to the spot and assaulted the duo. They were rescued by police and shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared Swain dead.