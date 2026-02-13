Balco Chimney Collapse: Trial On At Court In Chhattisgarh's Korba As Chinese Firm Officials Skip Hearings
Officials of SEPCO through their lawyer have said they are unable to attend the hearings due to lack of flights between India and China.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Korba. The trial of the Balco chimney collapse, one of the country's largest industrial accidents, that claimed several lives in 2009, is underway at the special court in Korba district of Chhattisgarh.
The state's High Court has issued specific instructions for the trial, requiring it to be completed by the end of this year. Even as witnesses' statements are being recorded almost on a daily basis, officials of SEPCO, a Chinese company awarded the construction contract for Balco power plant, have remained absent from the hearings.
SEPCO's officials, who are accused in the case, through their lawyers, have submitted a plea, stating that there are no direct flights between India and China, preventing them from appearing in court.
After the mishap, police had arrested a few officials of SEPCO who were granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court. The case had been pending for several years. The hearings, stayed by the High Court, are now being conducted on a fast-track basis at the special court in Korba. Kamlesh Sahu, the lawyer for SEPCO said his clients, apart from unavailability of flights between India and China, also cited visa issues for their inability to appear for the hearings.
Public Prosecutor Rajendra Sahu, who is representing the government in the case, stated that the next hearing will be held on February 16. He said the court's stance on the Chinese officials' plea will become clear after the hearing.
The accident occurred 16 years ago, on September 21, 2009, when a 275-metre-high chimney of Balco's 1,200-megawatt power plant collapsed during construction. According to government data, 40 workers died in the accident.
Five major companies involved in construction of the chimney- BALCO, SEPCO, GDCL, BVIL, and DCPL. A total of 17 individuals from these companies were made accused in the case including three officials of SEPCO Wu Chun'an, Leo Gaxun, and Weijing.
A criminal case was filed against 17 people, including Anup Mahapatra, Vipul Mehta, Deepak Narang, Manoj Sharma, Anil Kumar Tomar, Alok Sharma, Sunil Kumar Singh, Vasu, Satedi L, MM Ali, and Rajesh Kumar Goswami. All of them have been summoned by the court. According to the Public Prosecutor, the accused have been making various excuses to refrain from appearing for the hearings. "The court had ordered the accused to appear via video conferencing but in vain," he said.