Balco Chimney Collapse: Trial On At Court In Chhattisgarh's Korba As Chinese Firm Officials Skip Hearings

Korba. The trial of the Balco chimney collapse, one of the country's largest industrial accidents, that claimed several lives in 2009, is underway at the special court in Korba district of Chhattisgarh.

The state's High Court has issued specific instructions for the trial, requiring it to be completed by the end of this year. Even as witnesses' statements are being recorded almost on a daily basis, officials of SEPCO, a Chinese company awarded the construction contract for Balco power plant, have remained absent from the hearings.

SEPCO's officials, who are accused in the case, through their lawyers, have submitted a plea, stating that there are no direct flights between India and China, preventing them from appearing in court.

After the mishap, police had arrested a few officials of SEPCO who were granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court. The case had been pending for several years. The hearings, stayed by the High Court, are now being conducted on a fast-track basis at the special court in Korba. Kamlesh Sahu, the lawyer for SEPCO said his clients, apart from unavailability of flights between India and China, also cited visa issues for their inability to appear for the hearings.