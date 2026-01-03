ETV Bharat / state

Balasore Man Revives Gurukul To Shelter, Educate Marginalised Children

Balasore: In modern times, the Gurukul system of education seems to be largely forgotten. However, one such primitive teacher-student interaction method still exists in the Dagarpada area under ​​Khaira block of Odisha's Balasore, where pupils from the forest areas are imparted teachings of religious, cultural, life skills, physical and mental wellbeing.

Vivek Bharati Sevasharam was founded by Lambadar Dalai, popularly known as Swami Ganeshanand Puri, a few days after the 1999 earthquake jolted the region. Inspired by the ideals shown by the 19th-century mystic Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa and his consort Maa Sarda and their Swami Vivekananda, Lambadar renounced worldly pleasures to follow the path of renunciation and set up the sevashram on the ancestral land he got through succession.

Students sing bhajanas in morning and evening at the temple in ashrama premises (ETV Bharat)

The primary objective was to impart knowledge and discipline to children from the marginalised area. However, the establishment is still deprived of government grants and runs with grants from philanthropists. Located amid lush greenery, it has 10 teachers and 105 students. There is a pond in the middle of its premises, with messages of Vivekananda hung in banners everywhere. Alongside, the students are taught animal husbandry as there are 35 cows in the ashram for that purpose.

The children sing bhajanas in the mornings and evenings at the temples of goddess Bharati and Sarada in the ashram premises. While the ashrama administration takes care of their food and accommodation, the students are included in the daily routine. With the chiming of the bells every morning, they gather in a place to read the Gita, followed by gardening, yoga and bhajans. They are taught about the medicinal values of plants in the ashrama complex.