Balasore Family Carries Woman's Body 15 km On Bicycle, Protests Outside Police Station Demanding Arrest
Police have detained one woman in connection with the incident and said the investigation is ongoing, while three other accused remain absconding
Published : May 12, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Balasore: In protest demanding justice, the family members of a deceased woman carried her body on a bicycle for nearly 15 kilometres to Khaira police station in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday and staged a sit-in for four hours, seeking the immediate arrest of the accused allegedly responsible for her death.
The incident took place in the Khaira police station jurisdiction, where Kamala Sethi died after an alleged attack on May 10 in Haripur village. According to the family, Surendra Sethi's household was attacked while they were attempting to remove the roof of their house. During the assault, Kamala Sethi was killed, while another family member, Shakuntala Sethi, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Police have detained one woman in connection with the incident and said the investigation is ongoing, while three other accused remain absconding.
Frustrated over the delay in arrests, Kamala's family demanded immediate action against Manas Jena, whom they hold responsible for her death. The family carried Kamala's body on a bicycle-mounted stretcher from Haripur to Khaira police station. Upon arrival, they placed the body in front of the police station and continued their protest for nearly four hours.
Speaking during the protest, Bimal Sethi, a friend of the deceased, expressed anger over the lack of action. "For three days no one has been arrested. The body is rotting. The incident happened in front of villagers and witnesses. There are already 22 cases registered against the accused at Khaira police station. In such a situation, they still killed our people. That is why we brought the body here on a bicycle,” he said.
Following information about the protest, Balasore Superintendent of Police Pratyush Dibakar arrived at Khaira police station, assessed the situation, and held discussions with the family members.
"The complainant family has submitted their demands in writing. Their main demands are the immediate arrest of the accused and resolution of the land dispute linked to the incident. While the land issue will be addressed by the Khaira Tehsildar, we assure them that the accused will be arrested very soon," Dibakar said.
After receiving assurances from the SP and local authorities, the family members ended their protest and returned home. Police said they are continuing to monitor the investigation and expressed hope that peace will be maintained in the area.