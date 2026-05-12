ETV Bharat / state

Balasore Family Carries Woman's Body 15 km On Bicycle, Protests Outside Police Station Demanding Arrest

Balasore: In protest demanding justice, the family members of a deceased woman carried her body on a bicycle for nearly 15 kilometres to Khaira police station in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday and staged a sit-in for four hours, seeking the immediate arrest of the accused allegedly responsible for her death.

The incident took place in the Khaira police station jurisdiction, where Kamala Sethi died after an alleged attack on May 10 in Haripur village. According to the family, Surendra Sethi's household was attacked while they were attempting to remove the roof of their house. During the assault, Kamala Sethi was killed, while another family member, Shakuntala Sethi, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police have detained one woman in connection with the incident and said the investigation is ongoing, while three other accused remain absconding.

Frustrated over the delay in arrests, Kamala's family demanded immediate action against Manas Jena, whom they hold responsible for her death. The family carried Kamala's body on a bicycle-mounted stretcher from Haripur to Khaira police station. Upon arrival, they placed the body in front of the police station and continued their protest for nearly four hours.