Balasore's Fakir Mohan University Initiative ‘Kalika’ Gives Free Sanitary Pads Access To Tribal Women

Students and staff are being trained in sanitary pad manufacturing, which is enabling them to acquire practical skills that can lead to employment or entrepreneurship. The initiative also aligns with the university’s broader goal of promoting self-reliance among youth.

Lack of awareness and access to hygienic menstrual products often leads to infections and health complications among women in rural areas. Through Kalika, the university is tackling two issues simultaneously - health awareness and vocational training, said Vice Chancellor Dr. Santosh Kumar Tripathi.

The project was inaugurated on Makar Sankranti day that coincided with birth anniversary of renowned Odia poet Fakir Mohan Senapati. Along with addressing menstrual hygiene, the initiative was launched also to create awareness about menstrual disorders and related health risks among rural women.

Balasore: In a major step towards improving menstrual health and promoting women’s self-reliance, Fakir Mohan University has launched ‘Kalika’, an initiative where sanitary napkins are being manufactured on the campus. Under the programme, affordable, hygienic sanitary pads are produced and distributed free of cost to women in nearby tribal villages, while also offering skill-based training to students and staff.

The project has received financial support from Emami Paper Mill, while Payal Institute of Jharsuguda, led by social entrepreneur and 'Pad Girl' of Odisha Payal Patel, has provided machines, equipment and technical training. The institute is also mentoring interested students so they can eventually establish their own manufacturing units and independently take up entrepreneurship.

Each sanitary pad produced at the Kalika unit consists of three layers - a paper layer, then a polymer layer and finally a protective layer. These layers are put together, one above the other using machines and then sterilized in a UV protection unit, which can sanitize up to 100 pads at a time. After packaging, the pads are distributed in nearby villages.

For the purpose, the university has adopted two nearby villages - Nuapadhi and Mardharajpur, as foster villages for the first phase of the project.

Students of the university distributing sanitary napkins at the nearby hamlets (ETV Bharat)

The VC said, “While sanitary pad packets cost around Rs 70 in the market, the ones we are providing will be available at Rs 30. Now since we are creating an awareness drive, we are distributing them free of cost. But the actual cost of making one pad is Rs 3.70. If the unit runs successfully, workers will receive financial incentives.”

The initiative will go a long way in reducing health risks caused by the use of unhygienic alternatives and ensure safe menstrual practices among women and adolescent girls.

According to University Registrar Kukumina Das, all the pads manufactured now are being used for free distribution in nearby villages. "We plan to register this as a company and operate it under proper regulations soon so that we can manufacture largescale but sell at far less a price than those available in retail market,” she stated.

The university plans to make Kalika a sustainable enterprise so that the revenue generated can be utilised for some cause besides upholding its social mission.

Balasore's Fakir Mohan University’s ‘Kalika’ Initiative Gives Free Sanitary Pads Access To Tribal Women (ETV Bharat)

Students have responded enthusiastically to the training programme. Many see it as an opportunity to get real-world experience and contribute to social change. Like Pragyaparamita Khilar, a student, who spoke highly about the quality of pads. "These pads have three layers and help prevent infections. They are especially useful for hostel students. The making process is simple and easy to learn,” she says.

Chief Operating Officer of the Technology Incubation Centre, Sunendu Nayak, added that the pads produced at the university are of better quality than many commercial branded products and will soon be available in the market after proper packaging.