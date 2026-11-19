Balasaheb Photo Row: Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Protest Against Shaina NC, Demand Her Removal
Although Shaina has already issued an apology over the matter, the Shiv Sainiks expressed their dissatisfaction with it and sought stringent action against the spokesperson.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Saina (UBT) workers staged a protest in Mumbai on Thursday against Shaina NC, spokesperson for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, following an incident involving the tearing up of a photograph of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray.
The protests were staged near Shiv Sena Bhawan and in the Lalbaug-Parel area. Several lady Shiv Sena workers participated in the agitation. Although Shaina has already issued an apology over the matter, the Shiv Sainiks expressed their dissatisfaction with it and sought stringent action against the spokesperson.
In the Lalbaug-Parel area, the protest was led by MLA Ajay Chaudhari who launched a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He said if Shinde had any genuine love or affection for the Shiv Sena, Shaina would have been expelled from the party.
Chaudhari said, "This is not 'Shiv Sena,' but rather a 'Shah Sena."' Former Mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar also strongly criticized Shaina and questioned, "If someone were to slap Shaina NC and then simply say 'sorry,' would the matter be considered closed?"
Kishori said, "It is regrettable that those who engage in politics using Balasaheb's name are the ones tearing his photograph. We are here to condemn such act. The matter cannot be resolved merely with an apology".
Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Hemangi Worlikar asked, "What kind of behaviour is this—to act wrongly first and then offer an apology?" She made it clear that despite Shaina's apology, her party's aggressive stance against her will persist.
Hinduhriday Balasaheb was always like a guardian and mentor to me. His blessings, his ideology, and his devotion to Hindutva and Swatantryaveer Savarkar are my greatest inspiration No matter how hard anyone tries to spread misunderstandings, the respect and devotion I hold for Balasaheb in my heart can never diminish.@Shivsenaofc— Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) November 19, 2026
She further asked, "Why hasn't Shaina NC been removed from her position as spokesperson? Did she not notice Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph on the book while tearing it? The photograph is clearly visible in the visuals broadcast by the media".
Sudhir Salvi, a division head (Vibhag Pramukh), questioned why the party leadership remains silent when such an act is committed by a spokesperson of a party that claims to uphold the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. He asked, "Why is Shaina NC not being removed as spokesperson of Shiv Sena?"
Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between police personnel and the protesters during a demonstration in the vicinity of Shiv Sena Bhavan. The protesters demanded that Shaina be removed from her role as spokesperson and that appropriate action be taken against her. As the police tried to detain the protesters, it led to a scuffle between the personnel and the demonstrators on the street and near the barricades.
During this scuffle, former Mumbai Mayor Shraddha Jadhav fell to the ground and sustained an injury to her arm. Pointing to red marks on her arm, she expressed strong displeasure regarding the police's conduct. Jadhav alleged that a police inspector had grabbed and pulled her, causing her to fall, and questioned, "Are we criminals?" "You are in our Maharashtra; you cannot behave like this."
वंदनीय बाळासाहेबांचा अपमान करणाऱ्यांचा निषेध! https://t.co/CZZqEoIrMt— ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) November 19, 2026
In a post on X, Shaina wrote, "Hinduhriday Balasaheb was always like a guardian and mentor to me. His blessings, his ideology, and his devotion to Hindutva and Swatantryaveer Savarkar are my greatest inspiration No matter how hard anyone tries to spread misunderstandings, the respect and devotion I hold for Balasaheb in my heart can never diminish".
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