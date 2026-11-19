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Balasaheb Photo Row: Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Protest Against Shaina NC, Demand Her Removal

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers protesting against Shaina NC in Mumbai ( IANS )

Mumbai: Shiv Saina (UBT) workers staged a protest in Mumbai on Thursday against Shaina NC, spokesperson for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, following an incident involving the tearing up of a photograph of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray.

The protests were staged near Shiv Sena Bhawan and in the Lalbaug-Parel area. Several lady Shiv Sena workers participated in the agitation. Although Shaina has already issued an apology over the matter, the Shiv Sainiks expressed their dissatisfaction with it and sought stringent action against the spokesperson.

In the Lalbaug-Parel area, the protest was led by MLA Ajay Chaudhari who launched a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He said if Shinde had any genuine love or affection for the Shiv Sena, Shaina would have been expelled from the party. Chaudhari said, "This is not 'Shiv Sena,' but rather a 'Shah Sena."' Former Mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar also strongly criticized Shaina and questioned, "If someone were to slap Shaina NC and then simply say 'sorry,' would the matter be considered closed?" Kishori said, "It is regrettable that those who engage in politics using Balasaheb's name are the ones tearing his photograph. We are here to condemn such act. The matter cannot be resolved merely with an apology". Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Hemangi Worlikar asked, "What kind of behaviour is this—to act wrongly first and then offer an apology?" She made it clear that despite Shaina's apology, her party's aggressive stance against her will persist.