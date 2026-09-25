ETV Bharat / state

Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction: 21-kg Prasadam Sold For Rs 39 lakh

Hyderabad: The auction for the Ganesh Laddu in Telangana's Balapur concluded on Friday, with the 21-kg laddu fetching a record price this year. Sama Praneeth Reddy, a resident of Saheb Nagar in Vanastalipuram, won the bid for Rs 39 lakh. While eight individuals registered to participate in the auction, Praneeth ultimately secured the laddu. The laddu fetched Rs 35 lakh last year.

Balapur holds a special place in the Vinayaka festivities, and the laddu prasadam offered to the deity enjoys a more special place. Devotees believe that acquiring the laddu — held by the deity during the nine days of worship — brings auspiciousness, prosperity and happiness. This belief drives the fierce competition to win it at the auction.

The Balapur Vinayaka idol has a glorious 45-year history. The Balapur Utsav Samithi organised the first laddu auction in 1994 with the aim of strengthening the devotees' faith in the deity. Farmer Kolanu Mohan Reddy, who secured the laddu prasadam for the first time for Rs 450, distributed it among family members and relatives and scattered the remainder in his fields. Believing that the deity had blessed him with happiness and prosperity, he competed for and won the laddu again in 1998, 2004 and 2008.