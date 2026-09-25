Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction: 21-kg Prasadam Sold For Rs 39 lakh
Devotees believe that acquiring the laddu — held by the deity during the nine days of worship — brings auspiciousness, prosperity and happiness.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The auction for the Ganesh Laddu in Telangana's Balapur concluded on Friday, with the 21-kg laddu fetching a record price this year. Sama Praneeth Reddy, a resident of Saheb Nagar in Vanastalipuram, won the bid for Rs 39 lakh. While eight individuals registered to participate in the auction, Praneeth ultimately secured the laddu. The laddu fetched Rs 35 lakh last year.
Balapur holds a special place in the Vinayaka festivities, and the laddu prasadam offered to the deity enjoys a more special place. Devotees believe that acquiring the laddu — held by the deity during the nine days of worship — brings auspiciousness, prosperity and happiness. This belief drives the fierce competition to win it at the auction.
The Balapur Vinayaka idol has a glorious 45-year history. The Balapur Utsav Samithi organised the first laddu auction in 1994 with the aim of strengthening the devotees' faith in the deity. Farmer Kolanu Mohan Reddy, who secured the laddu prasadam for the first time for Rs 450, distributed it among family members and relatives and scattered the remainder in his fields. Believing that the deity had blessed him with happiness and prosperity, he competed for and won the laddu again in 1998, 2004 and 2008.
While the festival committee initially restricted participation in the laddu auction to locals for 15 years, they later allowed outsiders to take part. As a result, in 2009, a woman called Saritha won the bid for Rs 5.10 lakh.
The auction has been held 31 times so far. However, in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auction was not conducted, and the laddu was presented to the then chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.
In 2024, Kolanu Shankar Reddy secured it for Rs 30.01 lakh while Lingala Dasharath Goud won it for Rs 35 lakh last year.
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