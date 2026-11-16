Tamil Nadu Balakrishnan Custodial Death: Post-Mortem Finds Multiple Injuries; Cause Of Death Awaited
On November 3, the lorry he was driving, which was transporting sacks of cardamom from Devaram to Madurai, reportedly caught fire near Valanthur, Usilampatti.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Madurai: The post-mortem examination of Balakrishnan, who died at the Chekkanurani police station in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, has documented multiple injuries on his body, along with changes in several internal organs. However, doctors have said that the exact cause of death can be determined only after the results of chemical and histopathological analyses are received.
Balakrishnan, 42, son of Rangappan, hailed from Alagarnayakanpatti near Devaram in Theni district. He worked as a lorry driver for a person named Nagaraj in Madurai.
On November 3, the lorry he was driving, which was transporting parcels and sacks of cardamom from Devaram to Madurai, reportedly caught fire near Valanthur, close to Usilampatti.
On the night of November 13, Balakrishnan went to the Chekkanurani police station to lodge a complaint in connection with the incident. Police reportedly detained him after expressing suspicion about his account.
In the early hours of November 14, he was found hanging in the station's restroom. He was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where doctors declared him dead.
Following the incident, the Madurai District Superintendent of Police conducted an inquiry at the station, and disciplinary action was initiated against the police personnel concerned. The case was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID for investigation. A judicial inquiry was also initiated.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On Truck driver Balakrishnan found dead inside Chekanurani Police Station restroom in Madurai, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan says, "It is not a lock-up death; it is a lock-up murder. And for no reason, he has been called for an inquiry and kept overnight, and the theories that emerge out of the police are not convincing, because it's the family who alleges that they have seen marks on his body, which leads to torture..."— IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2026
The judicial magistrate's inquiry began at 4.45 PM on November 14 and concluded at 5.35 PM. The post-mortem examination commenced at 6.30 PM, following authorisation from the District Collector. A team of three doctors conducted the examination, which concluded at 10.45 PM.
Ligature Mark And Other Injuries
The post-mortem report records an incomplete, oblique ligature mark (abrasion mark left on the skin of the neck) measuring 27 cm in length and 2 cm in width on the front and both sides of the neck. The mark did not extend to the back of the neck, where a gap of 16 cm was noted.
During the internal examination, the base of the ligature mark was described as pale, firm and glossy, with a texture resembling tanned leather. The thyroid cartilage, cricoid cartilage, tracheal rings and hyoid bone were found to be intact.
The report also states that there was no evidence of haemorrhage in the superficial or deep tissues of the neck. Three small, dot-like abrasions were noted on the right side of the neck, about 2 cm below the ligature mark.
Five areas of haemorrhage were documented on the back. These included injuries measuring 4×2.5 cm on the upper inner part of the right shoulder, 4×2 cm on the right lower back near the rib cage, 3×3 cm in the middle of the back, 2×1 cm below the third injury, and 3×1 cm further below. The injuries were described as superficial, with bleeding into the muscle tissue.
Other abrasions were recorded on the upper right shoulder, the outer side of the left knee and the back of the left hand. Measuring 0.5×0.5 cm, 1×1 cm and 0.4×0.4 cm respectively, these injuries were described as partially healed, with some covered by brownish-black scabs.
Madurai, Tamil Nadu: The CBCID has intensified its investigation into the death of lorry driver Balakrishnan, who was found hanging inside Chekkanoorani Police Station on November 14. Three police personnel have been suspended following the incident. His family has alleged police assault and refused to accept his body, demanding justice. Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate Anandh Raja conducted an inquiry lasting over 10 hours, questioning four police personnel and inspecting the police station. Following the Magistrate's inquiry, a CBCID team led by DSP Suresh began an intensive overnight investigation into the case— IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2026
Swelling In Internal Organs
The examination found that Balakrishnan's brain was swollen and weighed 1,400 grams. Congestion was noted in the blood vessels on its surface and within the brain tissue.
The heart weighed 358 grams and was described as slightly enlarged. An area of haemorrhage measuring 2×0.5 cm was recorded in the left ventricle.
Both lungs were also swollen. The right lung weighed 603 grams and the left 531 grams. The doctors noted scattered small haemorrhages in both lungs, along with significant congestion and a large amount of frothy fluid when the lung tissue was cut for examination.
A curved bite mark measuring approximately 4 cm was found in the middle-front portion of the tongue. Traces of dried saliva were also noted on both sides of the mouth. The report does not establish the cause or significance of these findings.
Forensic Samples Collected
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On Truck driver Balakrishnan found dead inside Chekanurani Police Station restroom in Madurai, DMK spokesperson and Advocate Saravanan Annadurai says, "The TVK government stormed to power citing law and order as the biggest concern under the DMK rule. Now, what is happening under the TVK rule is the worst thing that could ever happen on the law and order front. Until now, in six months, there have been eight custodial deaths. These deaths have happened inside police stations. This is the eighth death, and the police department has to introspect..."— IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2026
The clothing and other items documented during the examination included brown full-length trousers, blue shorts, a belt, an old black rope tied around the waist and a rudraksha necklace. Brown-coloured stains were found on the inner front and back surfaces of the blue shorts.
The stains and other material collected during the examination have been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Madurai. Samples were also collected from the fingernails of both hands and from the nose, ears, eyes and mouth.
The stomach and its contents, small intestine and its contents, portions of the liver, sections of both kidneys and blood samples have been sent for chemical analysis.
Tissue samples from the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, spleen and brain have been forwarded to the Department of Pathology at the Madurai Government Medical College Hospital for histopathological examination.
Doctors have stated that the cause of Balakrishnan's death cannot be determined conclusively until the chemical and histopathological examination results are available.
While the post-mortem report documents the ligature mark, other external injuries and changes in the internal organs, it does not establish a definitive cause of death at this stage.
The findings are expected to form an important part of the CB-CID investigation into the circumstances surrounding Balakrishnan's death while in police custody.
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