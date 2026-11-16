ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Balakrishnan Custodial Death: Post-Mortem Finds Multiple Injuries; Cause Of Death Awaited

Image taken from CCTV footage recorded when lorry driver Balakrishnan was brought to the Sekhanurani police station for questioning. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: The post-mortem examination of Balakrishnan, who died at the Chekkanurani police station in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, has documented multiple injuries on his body, along with changes in several internal organs. However, doctors have said that the exact cause of death can be determined only after the results of chemical and histopathological analyses are received.

Balakrishnan, 42, son of Rangappan, hailed from Alagarnayakanpatti near Devaram in Theni district. He worked as a lorry driver for a person named Nagaraj in Madurai.

On November 3, the lorry he was driving, which was transporting parcels and sacks of cardamom from Devaram to Madurai, reportedly caught fire near Valanthur, close to Usilampatti.

On the night of November 13, Balakrishnan went to the Chekkanurani police station to lodge a complaint in connection with the incident. Police reportedly detained him after expressing suspicion about his account.

In the early hours of November 14, he was found hanging in the station's restroom. He was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, the Madurai District Superintendent of Police conducted an inquiry at the station, and disciplinary action was initiated against the police personnel concerned. The case was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID for investigation. A judicial inquiry was also initiated.

The judicial magistrate's inquiry began at 4.45 PM on November 14 and concluded at 5.35 PM. The post-mortem examination commenced at 6.30 PM, following authorisation from the District Collector. A team of three doctors conducted the examination, which concluded at 10.45 PM.

Ligature Mark And Other Injuries

The post-mortem report records an incomplete, oblique ligature mark (abrasion mark left on the skin of the neck) measuring 27 cm in length and 2 cm in width on the front and both sides of the neck. The mark did not extend to the back of the neck, where a gap of 16 cm was noted.

During the internal examination, the base of the ligature mark was described as pale, firm and glossy, with a texture resembling tanned leather. The thyroid cartilage, cricoid cartilage, tracheal rings and hyoid bone were found to be intact.

The report also states that there was no evidence of haemorrhage in the superficial or deep tissues of the neck. Three small, dot-like abrasions were noted on the right side of the neck, about 2 cm below the ligature mark.

Five areas of haemorrhage were documented on the back. These included injuries measuring 4×2.5 cm on the upper inner part of the right shoulder, 4×2 cm on the right lower back near the rib cage, 3×3 cm in the middle of the back, 2×1 cm below the third injury, and 3×1 cm further below. The injuries were described as superficial, with bleeding into the muscle tissue.

Other abrasions were recorded on the upper right shoulder, the outer side of the left knee and the back of the left hand. Measuring 0.5×0.5 cm, 1×1 cm and 0.4×0.4 cm respectively, these injuries were described as partially healed, with some covered by brownish-black scabs.

Swelling In Internal Organs

The examination found that Balakrishnan's brain was swollen and weighed 1,400 grams. Congestion was noted in the blood vessels on its surface and within the brain tissue.