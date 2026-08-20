ETV Bharat / state

What's Ailing The Baigas? ETV Bharat Team At Ground Zero To Assess The Tribe's Lifestyle And Their Issues

Yadav said, "Over the years, in addition to my teaching work, I made numerous efforts to raise awareness among the Baiga community, but it did not work. They still lack education. The community is simple and easily intimidated. Therefore, instead of engaging in dialogue or responding, they change their ways."

Retired teacher Mohanlal Yadav said he has been living in the region for the last 30 years and has served in the local school. "Members of the Baiga community feel some discomfort in interacting and socializing with others, and even shy away from even speaking. They only communicate well with members of their own community, using their own dialect," he said.

The team discovered that the Baigas' lifestyle, food habits and customs are distinct. Living in remote forest areas, the Baiga community is not only naive by nature, but also suffers from a severe lack of awareness.

The children who are reported to have died from various diseases here are exclusively from the Baiga community. Now, the question arises- if there is an outbreak of disease, why is it not affecting children from other communities? ETV Bharat's team reached ground zero and met members of the Baiga community in their settlements.

When the ETV Bharat team reached the affected village of Kundekasa, it came to fore that only children from Baiga community are afflicted with diseases. Along with Adori, Korka, Machhurda, and other surrounding villages, families from the Baiga community, including Gond, Yadav, Nai, Dhobi, and other communities, also reside in Kundakesa. However, the rashes, fever, and other symptoms are prevalent among children of the Baiga community.

A team of ETV Bharat also visited some of the affected villages in Balaghat to learn about the conditions of the Baiga tribals living in the remotest part of the state. The team closely examined their living conditions, food, and drinking water arrangements.

Reports from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and ICMR, Pune, have confirmed that the deaths were caused by measles and malaria. Even before the reports were released, in addition to temporary health department camps, approximately 20 teams have been continuously visiting the affected villages, going door-to-door to examine children and counsel families. Besides, a special support team recently recruited from the district police as also been sent to the affected villages. The Commissioner, Collector, Tehsildar, and SDM are regularly visiting the villages to take stock of the situation.

Balaghat: The deaths of 19 children in the last two months in some villages of Baiga tribe-dominated Balaghat district has caused a stir in Madhya Pradesh.

He said superstition is steeped in Baiga culture. "They have more faith in witchcraft than in health services. Women and children from the Baiga community refuse to even get vaccinated. They have a misconception that they will die if they getting vaccinated. Therefore, when health officials arrive for vaccination, they hide or sometimes even protest", he added.

Yadav said alcohol is an integral part of Baiga lifestyle and any ceremony in the community is incomplete without it. Whether it's a wedding or a birth or death, they determine the amount of alcohol to be served at each event. Furthermore, alcohol is served to men, women, and children at such events, and perhaps this is why children become addicted to alcohol from childhood," he said.

A Baiga hut (ETV Bharat)

The Baigas are closely connected to the forests, as they derive several essential items from nature. Ib addition to tubers from the forests, various vegetables and other items are part of their daily diet, which they rely on for their livelihood. Some Baigas have cultivated kodo and kutki crops. The government also provides them ration under PDS but the community still largely depends on the forest.

The team while speaking to locals found out that the government schemes have not been helping the community as basic amenities are still a far cry in Baiga-dominated village.

The team found out that houses in the villages are mere huts, sheltered by polythene sheets and straw on the roofs during monsoon. Some of the Baigas have received PM Awas Yojana (PM-AY) but the dwellings remain unfinished.

A Baiga woman with her child (ETV Bharat)

In many places, the contractor hasn't even built the roof slabs. Speaking of cleanliness, mud and garbage can be seen strewn all around their homes. The villages lack electricity, water, and other amenities. The Baigas drink dirty water from rivers and drains because even if they have taps under the tap water scheme, no water is supplied. They have meters, but no electricity.

Sahar Singh of Kundakesa said, "We fetch drinking water from a nearby drain and have been using the same water for the last several years." Birajo Bai, another Baiga from the village said, "There's a tap in their village, but it supplies dirty water. We use it for cleaning utensils and use drain water for drinking. We dig a small pit in the sand near a flowing drain, which seeps and gets filled with water within a few hours. We then scoop out the water with a glass or pot, filter it, and use it for drinking."

Another phenomenon is evident in the Baiga-dominated villages where the locals bathe in the muddy, dirty water flowing from the drain during monsoon. Women wash their clothes in the dirty water, and children bathe in it. They are oblivious to the fact that bathing in such dirty water can pose a risk of fungal infections and other diseases.

Despite the spread of various serious diseases in these areas, which have claimed the lives of innocent people, bathing in such dirty, muddy river and drain water and drinking the same drain water remains a serious issue. They need to be stopped or educated about this, but no such efforts are visible in this direction, even though the disease has been raging here for the last one-and-a-half months. A local Baiga recounted that a child's health deteriorated and he was diagnosed with malaria, but he died within three days.

When the ETV Bharat team sought information from the relevant authorities regarding the various irregularities in the region, no one spoke out. Meanwhile, District Panchayat Chairman Samrat Singh Saraswar, who was visiting the affected villages, admitted in response to ETV Bharat's questions that "somewhere there is negligence on the part of the government and administration, which is causing the people here to suffer." He added that "whoever is responsible should be punished."

Baigas at the anganwadi centre in Kundakesa (s)

Following the deaths of children in the Baiga tribal villages, health staff have been deployed, and treatment is on in temporary medical camps. Senior officials are also regularly visiting and Ambulances have been arranged to transport seriously ill children to the district hospital daily.

Following the ICMR Pune report, Collector Kumar Satyam has announced the launch of a measles and rubella vaccination campaign for children in the villages.