Bajrang Dal Leader Shot Dead In MP's Katni, Father Of One Of The Accused 'Dies By Suicide'

Katni: A Bajrang Dal leader was shot dead by two bike-borne youth on Tuesday in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, while the father of one of the accused shooters died allegedly by suicide after the incident.

The two masked youths on a motorcycle shot and killed Nilesh alias Neelu Rajak in the Kaimor area of Katni at around 11 am on Tuesday. Since the incident was captured on CCTV, the police identified the accused and then carried out raids to arrest them.

Superintendent of Police, Katni, Abhinav Vishwakarma, confirmed that the police have identified the suspects and will arrest them soon.

"In the Kymore police station area, a tragic incident occurred today (Tuesday) in front of the Kymore Rest House, where Nilesh Rajak was shot and killed by two unidentified individuals. The police have promptly registered a case and are actively working to identify and arrest the suspects. The suspects have been identified, and attempts to arrest them are ongoing. They will be detained soon, and strict action will be taken against them," the SP said on Tuesday.

He identified the accused as Prince Joseph and Akram Khan. "Both are currently absconding. Joseph's father, the murder accused, committed suicide before the police raid," the SP said.