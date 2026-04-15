ETV Bharat / state

Baisakhi Tragedy: 6 Killed, 21 Hurt As Devotees’ Bus Meets With Accident In Punjab

Six devotees died and 21 were injured after a bus returning from Anandpur Sahib overturned. ( ETV Bharat )

Fatehgarh Sahib: At least six people were killed and 21 others injured after a bus carrying devotees overturned in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on April 14 near Himmatpura on the Morinda–Chunni road in the Bassi Pathana area. The devotees, all residents of village Main Majri, were returning from Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Police, along with local officials and Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh, rushed to the spot after receiving information. Many locals also reached the site and helped pull passengers out of the overturned bus before emergency teams arrived. A rescue operation was carried out, and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

How Did The Accident Happen?

SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Shubham Aggarwal said, “The bus was returning from Sri Anandpur Sahib after devotees paid obeisance on Baisakhi. There were around 40 passengers on board. Prima facie, it appears that a mechanical malfunction developed in an internal component of the vehicle, leading to the accident.”

He added, “When the bus was about 2-3 km away from Main Majri village, the driver lost control after the fault developed, causing the vehicle to overturn. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause.”

An injured woman recounted the moment of the accident, saying, “The bus suddenly overturned when we were about to reach our village.”

6 dead, 21 injured

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said, “Six people, including a woman, have died in the incident, while 21 others sustained injuries.”