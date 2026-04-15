Baisakhi Tragedy: 6 Killed, 21 Hurt As Devotees’ Bus Meets With Accident In Punjab
A bus carrying Baisakhi devotees overturned in Fatehgarh Sahib, leaving six dead and 21 injured, triggering rescue operations and police investigation.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Fatehgarh Sahib: At least six people were killed and 21 others injured after a bus carrying devotees overturned in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district on Tuesday night.
The accident occurred around 10 pm on April 14 near Himmatpura on the Morinda–Chunni road in the Bassi Pathana area. The devotees, all residents of village Main Majri, were returning from Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.
Police, along with local officials and Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh, rushed to the spot after receiving information. Many locals also reached the site and helped pull passengers out of the overturned bus before emergency teams arrived. A rescue operation was carried out, and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.
How Did The Accident Happen?
SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Shubham Aggarwal said, “The bus was returning from Sri Anandpur Sahib after devotees paid obeisance on Baisakhi. There were around 40 passengers on board. Prima facie, it appears that a mechanical malfunction developed in an internal component of the vehicle, leading to the accident.”
He added, “When the bus was about 2-3 km away from Main Majri village, the driver lost control after the fault developed, causing the vehicle to overturn. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause.”
An injured woman recounted the moment of the accident, saying, “The bus suddenly overturned when we were about to reach our village.”
6 dead, 21 injured
Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said, “Six people, including a woman, have died in the incident, while 21 others sustained injuries.”
The injured were shifted to hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib, Bassi Pathana and Morinda (Rupnagar). A few critically injured patients were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for advanced treatment.
Doctors said several patients were brought in, most with minor injuries, while a few remain under observation. The deceased include three victims in Bassi Pathana and three in Morinda.
The devotees had travelled to Sri Anandpur Sahib earlier in the day to mark Baisakhi and were returning home when the tragedy struck.
Leaders Express Grief
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident near Bassi Pathana while devotees were returning from Anandpur Sahib. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May Waheguru give strength to the bereaved families in this difficult time.”
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also condoled the deaths, saying, “Deeply saddened to hear about the death of six devotees in the tragic accident. I pray to Waheguru to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families.”
Earlier, MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The incident has cast a shadow over Baisakhi celebrations in the region.
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