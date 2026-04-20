Baisakhi Event Turns Tragic: Two Indian-Origin Sikhs From Punjab Shot Dead In Italy
A suspected gurdwara management dispute led to the killing of two Indian-origin Sikhs in Italy, shocking their native village in Punjab deeply.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Gurdaspur: A tragic incident from Italy has sent shockwaves through Dera Baba Nanak’s Dargah village in Punjab, after two Sikh men of Indian origin were shot dead near a gurdwara.
The deceased have been identified as Rajinder Singh (Rummy) and Gurmeet Singh, both aged 48. Rajinder Singh had been residing in Italy for the past 24 years along with his family.
Shooting Near Gurdwara During Baisakhi Event
According to the victim’s father, Amrik Singh, the incident occurred during a Nagar Kirtan organised in connection with Baisakhi celebrations. Amrik Singh explained, “My son had gone to deliver prasad for the event. Near the entrance of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, he was shot dead.” The attack took place just outside the gurdwara premises in Covo town of Bergamo province in Italy, where both Rajinder Singh and his associate were fired upon. They succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
Dispute Over Gurdwara Leadership Suspected Motive
Family members suspect that the killing was linked to a dispute over the gurdwara’s management. Amrik Singh said Rajinder had earlier served as president of the gurdwara in Italy but had recently declined to take up the position again. Instead, one of his associates was appointed, which allegedly led to tensions with a rival group.
He alleged, “This entire incident happened due to rivalry over the gurdwara presidency.” He added that Rajinder was actively involved in seva at the gurdwara and had gone there on Baisakhi with prasad when the attack took place.
Attackers Fled, Suspect Also Of Indian Origin
According to reports, the shooting took place late Friday night, just minutes before midnight, in an industrial area square outside the gurdwara. The assailants opened fire and fled the scene immediately. Initial reports suggest that the attacker is also of Indian origin and was known to frequent the gurdwara.
Last Rites To Be Held In Italy
The victim’s father appealed for a visa to travel to Italy for his son’s last rites, which will be held there. He said that Rajinder Singh's final rites will be conducted in Italy, where he had lived for over two decades.
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