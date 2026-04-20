ETV Bharat / state

Baisakhi Event Turns Tragic: Two Indian-Origin Sikhs From Punjab Shot Dead In Italy

Gurdaspur: A tragic incident from Italy has sent shockwaves through Dera Baba Nanak’s Dargah village in Punjab, after two Sikh men of Indian origin were shot dead near a gurdwara.

The deceased have been identified as Rajinder Singh (Rummy) and Gurmeet Singh, both aged 48. Rajinder Singh had been residing in Italy for the past 24 years along with his family.

Shooting Near Gurdwara During Baisakhi Event

According to the victim’s father, Amrik Singh, the incident occurred during a Nagar Kirtan organised in connection with Baisakhi celebrations. Amrik Singh explained, “My son had gone to deliver prasad for the event. Near the entrance of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, he was shot dead.” The attack took place just outside the gurdwara premises in Covo town of Bergamo province in Italy, where both Rajinder Singh and his associate were fired upon. They succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Dispute Over Gurdwara Leadership Suspected Motive

Family members suspect that the killing was linked to a dispute over the gurdwara’s management. Amrik Singh said Rajinder had earlier served as president of the gurdwara in Italy but had recently declined to take up the position again. Instead, one of his associates was appointed, which allegedly led to tensions with a rival group.