ETV Bharat / state

Bail Denied To Accused In PFI Anti-National Activities Case

Kochi: A special court here has dismissed the bail plea of an accused in a case probed by NIA relating to the alleged anti-national activities of the banned PFI. The judge of the Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases, P K Mohandas, on April 29 dismissed the bail petition filed by Shahul Hameed of Kottanadu in Palakkad, the 50th accused in the 2022 case linked to the alleged anti-national activities of the PFI, including the murder of RSS activist Sreenivasan.

Hameed was arrested by the NIA’s Kochi unit on November 11, 2025. Counsel for the accused submitted that the allegation against Hameed was that he harboured another accused and that no serious overt act had been attributed to him, warranting prolonged incarceration.

Opposing the plea, the NIA submitted that Hameed was an active PFI cadre who knowingly and intentionally became a member of a terrorist gang allegedly formed by the outfit to commit terrorist acts. The agency alleged that Hameed attended a conspiracy meeting held on April 16, 2022, at a vacant plot behind the District Hospital in Palakkad to plan the murder of Sreenivasan.