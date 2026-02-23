ETV Bharat / state

Bail Can't Be Granted As A Matter Of Course, Says J&K High Court While Dismissing Plea In 2022 Jammu Murder Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has refused bail to Murad Ali alias Chuchu and several co-accused in a brutal 2022 abduction and murder case from Bari Brahmana. The court held that there is no “total absence of evidence” against them and directed the trial court to avoid unnecessary adjournments to ensure a speedy conclusion of the trial.

In his 13-page judgment, Justice Rajnesh Oswal observed that the allegations are grave and that eyewitnesses have made specific assertions regarding the assault that led to the death of Zakir Hussain and critical injuries to Bashir Ahmed.

The petitioners Murad Ali and others are facing trial before the Principal Sessions Judge, Samba, in a case titled “U.T. of J&K vs Murad Ali and others,” arising out of FIR No. 187/2022 registered at Police Station Bari Brahmana under Sections 302, 307, 364, 427, 147 and 148 of the IPC and 4/25 of the Arms Act.

The petitioners, represented by Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Waheed Choudhary, sought bail primarily on two grounds. They argued that three eyewitnesses examined so far had not connected them to the commission of murder and that they had been incarcerated for over two and a half years. It was also contended that out of 37 listed witnesses, only a handful had been examined so far.

The Union Territory of J&K and other respondents were represented by Deputy Advocate General Vishal Bharti for official respondents and Advocate Vasudha Sharma for the injured victim.

The prosecution opposed bail, stating that there had been no delay attributable to it and that 12 accused persons remain absconding. It emphasized that the offences carry punishment up to death or life imprisonment.

According to the charge sheet, on October 3, 2022, Abdul Rashid of Barotian, Samba, lodged a written complaint stating that his maternal uncle Zakir Hussain and others were forcibly intercepted near Peer Baba, Pipe Factory Industrial Area, while returning from a function in an Alto car.

The prosecution alleges that multiple accused persons, armed with tokas (cleaver), rods and lathis, rammed the car using Mahindra load carriers, dragged out Zakir Hussain and Bashir Ahmed, and assaulted them repeatedly. Zakir Hussain later succumbed to injuries during treatment at Amandeep Hospital in Amritsar, leading to the addition of Section 302 IPC.

The investigation led to several arrests beginning October 26, 2022, and recovery of alleged weapons including iron rods and bamboo sticks. Supplementary charge sheets were filed as more accused were apprehended.

In rejecting the bail plea, the High Court examined depositions of key witnesses, including injured eyewitness Bashir Ahmed.

Bashir Ahmed testified that Reham Ali assaulted Zakir Hussain with a toka and that “Murad Ali assaulted him with an iron rod.” He further stated that multiple accused beat them with rods and sticks, dragged them into a Mahindra load carrier, and continued the assault near Balole Nallah before dumping them near the Dabur Factory.

Another witness, Abdul Rashid, similarly deposed that “Reham Ali hit at the head of the Zakir Hussain and Murad Ali who was having a spear (rod)” and named several co-accused as being armed with sticks.