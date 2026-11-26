ETV Bharat / state

Bahubali MLA Anant Singh Weeps As Daughter Shivangi Leaves After Wedding

Muscleman MLA Anant Kumar Singh weeps as his daughter leaves with her husband after the wedding ceremony. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The arrangements for muscleman MLA Anant Kumar Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh’s wedding were royal, it was the cynosure of eyes, and was billed as the mother-of-all weddings – but the invites to around 4 lakh people accompanied by an open invitation to everybody, turned it into a mega mela (rural fair) at Nadawan (also called Ladma) village in Patna district.

Some called it admiration, love and respect towards the six-time legislator, popularly known as ‘chhote sarkar’; others cited his influence, but the sea of people and automobiles moving towards the venue turned the entire area chock-a-block, paralysing normal movement and throwing everything out of gear.

Bride Shivangi Singh with groom Rishikesh Kumar, an MBA from Georgia State University in the US. (ETV Bharat)

Bihar government ministers, who could not afford helicopters, had to leave their SUVs and walk across farmlands to reach the village. Even the horse race, in which steeds of various breeds from different parts of the country had come, and was a huge draw, had to be postponed by a day.

The crowd kept surging and there were minor clashes at the gates of the marriage venue as the masses eager to have a dekko tried to rush in forcibly. Though nobody counted, everybody agreed that the huge number of people beat all expectations.

Bride Shivangi Singh with groom Rishikesh Kumar, an MBA from Georgia State University in the US. (ETV Bharat)

However, the nuptial knot was tied regally late at night and the wedding rituals were conducted smoothly. Bride Shivangi left with her groom Rishikesh Kumar along with the 151-vehicle entourage, for her ‘sasural’ (house of father-in-law) Ranvijay Kumar Singh, a commandant with the CRPF, at Bihta in Patna district.

Bride Shivangi Singh with groom Rishikesh Kumar, an MBA from Georgia State University in the US. (ETV Bharat)

The Bahubali Weeps At Daughter’s 'Vidayi'

Anant, the six-time MLA from the Mokama constituency in Bihar has commanded a mixture of love, admiration and fear over all these decades. In the recent years he has also become popular for his inimitably rustic, in-your-face style of talking.

A part of the fabulous pandal create for the wedding of Anant Kumar Singh's daughter Shivangi Singh. (ETV Bharat)

Before the ceremony, he waved an orange gamchha (thin towel) through the sunroof of an SUV as his supporters, fellow villagers and invitees surged towards him. The act was taken up as a symbol of acknowledging the presence of supporters, along with a show of dominance, power, victory and invincibility.

Anant was recently expelled from the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) over anti-party activities. The JDU has also written to Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar to cancel his membership of the House.

The wedding venue. (ETV Bharat)

The muscleman MLA has 28 criminal cases pending against him and a formidable persona. But, he mellowed down at daughter’s wedding and showed that he also has a soft core just like all men.

Tears rolled down from his eyes and were caught on camera as the marriage ceremony concluded and Shivangi left home with groom Ranvijay to begin a new journey during the early hours of Thursday.

A part of the fabulous pandal create for the wedding of Anant Kumar Singh's daughter Shivangi Singh. (ETV Bharat)

It was a memorable scene worth capturing while Anant’s wife Neelam Devi and other members of the family also wept profusely on the occasion.