Bahubali MLA Anant Singh Weeps As Daughter Shivangi Leaves After Wedding
Recently expelled from JDU over anti-party activities, Anant Kumar Singh, the six-time MLA from Bihar's Mokama constituency, has 28 criminal cases pending against him.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
By Dev Raj and Mahmood Alam
Patna: The arrangements for muscleman MLA Anant Kumar Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh’s wedding were royal, it was the cynosure of eyes, and was billed as the mother-of-all weddings – but the invites to around 4 lakh people accompanied by an open invitation to everybody, turned it into a mega mela (rural fair) at Nadawan (also called Ladma) village in Patna district.
Some called it admiration, love and respect towards the six-time legislator, popularly known as ‘chhote sarkar’; others cited his influence, but the sea of people and automobiles moving towards the venue turned the entire area chock-a-block, paralysing normal movement and throwing everything out of gear.
Bihar government ministers, who could not afford helicopters, had to leave their SUVs and walk across farmlands to reach the village. Even the horse race, in which steeds of various breeds from different parts of the country had come, and was a huge draw, had to be postponed by a day.
The crowd kept surging and there were minor clashes at the gates of the marriage venue as the masses eager to have a dekko tried to rush in forcibly. Though nobody counted, everybody agreed that the huge number of people beat all expectations.
However, the nuptial knot was tied regally late at night and the wedding rituals were conducted smoothly. Bride Shivangi left with her groom Rishikesh Kumar along with the 151-vehicle entourage, for her ‘sasural’ (house of father-in-law) Ranvijay Kumar Singh, a commandant with the CRPF, at Bihta in Patna district.
The Bahubali Weeps At Daughter’s 'Vidayi'
Anant, the six-time MLA from the Mokama constituency in Bihar has commanded a mixture of love, admiration and fear over all these decades. In the recent years he has also become popular for his inimitably rustic, in-your-face style of talking.
Before the ceremony, he waved an orange gamchha (thin towel) through the sunroof of an SUV as his supporters, fellow villagers and invitees surged towards him. The act was taken up as a symbol of acknowledging the presence of supporters, along with a show of dominance, power, victory and invincibility.
Anant was recently expelled from the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) over anti-party activities. The JDU has also written to Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar to cancel his membership of the House.
The muscleman MLA has 28 criminal cases pending against him and a formidable persona. But, he mellowed down at daughter’s wedding and showed that he also has a soft core just like all men.
Tears rolled down from his eyes and were caught on camera as the marriage ceremony concluded and Shivangi left home with groom Ranvijay to begin a new journey during the early hours of Thursday.
It was a memorable scene worth capturing while Anant’s wife Neelam Devi and other members of the family also wept profusely on the occasion.
A Lavish Wedding
The marriage ceremony was all gold and glitter and conducted at the venue that resembled a small, walled city with bright lights.
The décor of the venue was regal, with pink as the dominant colour. Around 500 artisans hailing from Mau and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur in Rajasthan crafted it. Lighting experts were requisitioned from West Bengal. A large number of exotic flowers, including a variety costing Rs 500 a piece, were brought from Thailand.
All the roads leading to Nadawan had gates, arches, pillars and beautiful ‘series lights’. A gate was named after Anant’s deceased elder brother and former Mokama MLA Dilip Kumar Singh. The main pandal (tent) was spread across around 10 bighas and a fabulous pink stage replete with pillars and domes was created at its centre for jaimala (garland ceremony).
The women of Anant’s family welcomed the groom and the baraat (wedding party), and later took part in the rituals.
Shivangi entered the venue in a Land Cruiser and exchange garlands made of orchids and rajnigandha (tuberose) before the nuptial ceremony. Once the rituals got over, she went and sat near her father, leaning on his shoulder, expressing sadness over leaving her home.
The priests, who officiated at the wedding, also performed ‘Ganga Aarti’ and recital of well-being and welfare mantras on the occasion.
Fight Over Feast
However, the crowd that turned up for the wedding was so huge that the dining space created for them became packed like sardines within minutes, and 150 varieties of dishes prepared by ace chefs called from famous restaurants flew off the food counters in no time.
The people started jostling, pushing, and shoving each other in an attempt to reach the food stalls. The situation became so tense that some of the members of the organising team were seen throwing empty plates into the crowd and people were leaping to grab them. It reflected poor manners, a lack of civic sense and propriety in a public space.
As the crowd swelled further the visitors fought each other in an attempt to grab some of the dishes. Many of them returned empty handed and hungry to avoid getting caught in the melee.
However, people of the state are going to remember the wedding in the years to come for the hype it generated and the attention it got from all over the country.