Bahraich Violence: Court Sentences One To Death, Nine Others To Life For Murder
While Sarfaraz alias Rinku was sentenced to death, nine others were awarded life imprisonment and three acquitted in the case.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST
Bahraich: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Thursday sentenced Sarfaraz alias Rinku to death for the murder of Ramgopal Mishra, during Durga Puja immersion procession on October 13, 2024, in Maharajganj market.
Public prosecutor Pramod Kumar Singh stated that nine other accused were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. They are Faheem, Saif Ali, Javed Khan, Abdul Hameed, Talib alias Sablu, Isan, Suheb Khan, Nankau, and Maruf. The court also acquitted three accused- Shakeel Ahmed, Bablu Afzal alias Kallu, and Khurshid in the case.
The clashes broke out on October 13, 2024 when a group of people from a particular community objected to loud music played during the Durga idol immersion procession. In the ensuing clashes, Mishra, in his 20s, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, was shot dead. Police initially arrested six more people involved in this murder and sent them to jail.
Significantly, in the aftermath of the communal violence, as many as 29 personnel including head constables and constables of Hardi and Ram village police stations were sent to the police line by the Uttar Pradesh Police Department for alleged dereliction of duty.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family of the deceased and assured them of concrete action. Following this, the local police arrested a large number of accused, including those named in the complaint. After a trial that lasted 13 months and 26 days, the court convicted 10 accused.
