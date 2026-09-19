ETV Bharat / state

Baghel Challenges Chhattisgarh CM For An Open Debate

Durg: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has gone on the offensive, challenging the sitting Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for an open debate on various issues, including the execution of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the allocation of Tara coal block in the Hasdeo Aranya region.

Baghel had recently debated the execution of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Sai, the former Congress Chief Minister said that the BJP is spreading lies about the Tara coal block. He said that while his government had put the auction of the Tara coal block on hold in 2023, it was a letter from the present Chief Minister on December 11, 2025, which opened the path for the auction. Baghel has accused the BJP government of acting as a broker for a corporate house.

“This is a direct challenge. If you have the courage, come forward and debate. Both of us have that letter,” he said, challenging Sai.