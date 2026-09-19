Baghel Challenges Chhattisgarh CM For An Open Debate
The former CM is trying to corner the ruling dispensation on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and auction of Tara coal block
Published : September 19, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Durg: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has gone on the offensive, challenging the sitting Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for an open debate on various issues, including the execution of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the allocation of Tara coal block in the Hasdeo Aranya region.
Baghel had recently debated the execution of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.
Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Sai, the former Congress Chief Minister said that the BJP is spreading lies about the Tara coal block. He said that while his government had put the auction of the Tara coal block on hold in 2023, it was a letter from the present Chief Minister on December 11, 2025, which opened the path for the auction. Baghel has accused the BJP government of acting as a broker for a corporate house.
“This is a direct challenge. If you have the courage, come forward and debate. Both of us have that letter,” he said, challenging Sai.
Downplaying Congress President Deepak Baij's statement regarding four contenders being in the race for the post of Chief Minister, Baghel said that the elections are still far away and it would be premature to discuss this issue now.
Baghel has also attacked the government for not working towards creating new train stoppages at various stations that would help hundreds of people who travel to Raipur, Durg and Bhilai daily by local trains for their livelihood. He said the government needs to take up this issue with the Railways Ministry and added that he has already written to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on the issue. He has threatened to hold a demonstration during the next visit of the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the state.
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Bhupesh Baghel, Vijay Sharma Engage In Heated Debate Over PM Awas Yojana Implementation In Chhattisgarh