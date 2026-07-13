ETV Bharat / state

Mother-Son Duo Get Life-Term In Human Trafficking Case In Bihar

Bagaha: A court in Bihar's Bagaha on Monday sentenced two convicts, a mother and her son, to life imprisonment in a human trafficking case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict.

The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge (IV) Manvendra Mishra in connection with Naurangia Police Station Case No. 05/2026.

The court convicted Niyoti Devi (43) and her son Nagesh Bhuiyan (19), both residents of West Bengal, for attempting to traffic three minor girls. In default of payment of the fine, each will have to undergo an additional three years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit received information on January 22, 2026, that a woman and a young man were taking three minor girls to West Bengal after luring them with false promises.

Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the Naurangia police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit intercepted the accused near Haldia Chatti and rescued the three girls. The two accused were arrested on the spot.