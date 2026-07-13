Mother-Son Duo Get Life-Term In Human Trafficking Case In Bihar
The court convicted the accused, both residents of West Bengal, for attempting to traffic three minor girls
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Bagaha: A court in Bihar's Bagaha on Monday sentenced two convicts, a mother and her son, to life imprisonment in a human trafficking case.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict.
The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge (IV) Manvendra Mishra in connection with Naurangia Police Station Case No. 05/2026.
The court convicted Niyoti Devi (43) and her son Nagesh Bhuiyan (19), both residents of West Bengal, for attempting to traffic three minor girls. In default of payment of the fine, each will have to undergo an additional three years of rigorous imprisonment.
According to the prosecution, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit received information on January 22, 2026, that a woman and a young man were taking three minor girls to West Bengal after luring them with false promises.
Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the Naurangia police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit intercepted the accused near Haldia Chatti and rescued the three girls. The two accused were arrested on the spot.
During interrogation, investigators found that the accused had allegedly planned to sell the girls after taking them to West Bengal. Police seized two mobile phones and railway tickets from Bagaha to Asansol from their possession, which were presented as evidence during the trial.
The case was heard under a speedy trial. Witness examination began on June 22, the court convicted the accused on July 9, and the sentence was pronounced on July 13.
The prosecution examined five witnesses and relied on documentary evidence to establish the charges. The court held that all three victims were minors and were being trafficked from Bihar to West Bengal.
Public Prosecutor Jitendra Bharti said the court said that human trafficking is not only a crime against an individual but a serious attack on the rights to life, dignity and personal liberty guaranteed under Articles 21 and 23 of the Constitution.
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