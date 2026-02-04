Currency Found In Bus That Met With Accident In Uttarakhand Returned To Owner’s Family
The bag with Rs 3.20 lakh belonged to Abdul Qayyum of Nerwa, who was injured in the accident.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Vikasnagar: A bag of currency notes that was found in the bus that met with an accident on the Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh border on Tuesday has been handed over to the family members of the injured passenger to whom it belonged.
Three people had died while a dozen were injured in the accident near Kwanu village on the Haripur - Koti-Meenus road. People had fought over claiming the bag to be theirs after the accident. The locals were the first to rescue the injured and discover the bag that contained around Rs 3.20 lakh. The Police arrived at the scene and seized the bag.
The In-charge at the Kalsi Police Station, Deepak Dhariwal, said, “The Police seized the bag and higher officials were informed about the incident. The Police also talked to the owner of the bag, who was injured in the accident. The bag containing the money was handed over to the injured man's daughter in the presence of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Chakrata.”
The handing over was done after Naib Tehsildar Rajendra Lal carried out an investigation into the matter and gave the bag to the injured man's daughter. The injured man's family hails from Nerwa in Himachal Pradesh. A photograph was also taken as proof of the handover.
Abdul Qayyum was the real owner of the bag. The 36-year-old owns a crockery shop in Nerwa. He was admitted to the Government Hospital in Vikasnagar after the accident.
Sources said the bag containing the money also had Abdul Qayyum's PAN card and photo identity card. His family arrived after learning about the bus accident. The Police disclosed that the bag contained seven notes of Rs 100 denomination, nine notes of Rs 200 denomination and 635 notes of Rs 500 denomination, amounting to a total of Rs 3,20,000. Qayyum’s family members who reached Vikasnagar included Sania, Sameer and Faizan.
The locals disclosed that the accident had taken place when a truck was overtaking the bus that allegedly went over a low-lying wall on the side of the road. The wall collapsed under the weight of the bus. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell into an approximately 100 metres deep ravine. Among the three dead were two women.
The injured were rescued by the locals and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, who took them to the Government Hospital in Vikasnagar. Those seriously injured were rushed to Dehradun.