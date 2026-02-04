ETV Bharat / state

Currency Found In Bus That Met With Accident In Uttarakhand Returned To Owner’s Family

Vikasnagar: A bag of currency notes that was found in the bus that met with an accident on the Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh border on Tuesday has been handed over to the family members of the injured passenger to whom it belonged.

Three people had died while a dozen were injured in the accident near Kwanu village on the Haripur - Koti-Meenus road. People had fought over claiming the bag to be theirs after the accident. The locals were the first to rescue the injured and discover the bag that contained around Rs 3.20 lakh. The Police arrived at the scene and seized the bag.

The In-charge at the Kalsi Police Station, Deepak Dhariwal, said, “The Police seized the bag and higher officials were informed about the incident. The Police also talked to the owner of the bag, who was injured in the accident. The bag containing the money was handed over to the injured man's daughter in the presence of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Chakrata.”

The handing over was done after Naib Tehsildar Rajendra Lal carried out an investigation into the matter and gave the bag to the injured man's daughter. The injured man's family hails from Nerwa in Himachal Pradesh. A photograph was also taken as proof of the handover.