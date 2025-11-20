ETV Bharat / state

Badrinath’s 4-Day Closure Rituals To Begin From Tomorrow: Panch Puja, Rare Traditions And Spiritual Significance

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is coming to a close this year. The portals of Badrinath (also known as Vaikunth Dham) will close on November 25. The portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath have already closed in October.

The closure rituals at Badrinath Dham begin four days before. However, many devotees are unaware of the unique traditions involved in this ritual.

Panch Puja Rituals From November 21

The ceremonial closing of the Badrinath temple portals will begin on November 25 at 2:56 pm. This tradition holds deep religious significance and symbolises the pilgrims' devotion. The closure process begins on November 21 with formal rituals.

The first stage starts with a special puja dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The ancient Ganesha temple located within the Badrinath complex is the first to have its doors closed, marking the beginning of this remarkable tradition. Lord Ganesha is considered the remover of obstacles and the initiator of auspicious beginnings; the closing rituals begin only after his worship.

Lord Badrinath symbolically enters his “Vaikunth” rest only after the Ganesha Puja is performed.

Second Ritual To Be Held On November 22

According to Badrinath Pujari Samaj President Ashutosh Dimri, “The second stage will take place on November 22. After performing the invocation rituals of Lord Adi Kedareshwar and Adi Guru Shankaracharya, the portals of their temples will be closed. Both temples are located within the Badrinath temple premises. Before the portals are closed, all the deities will be respectfully bid farewell.”

What Happens From November 23-25?

November 23 holds great mythological importance. On this day, the sacred ‘Khando/Khadak’ book, which symbolises ancient Vedic scriptures, is ceremonially closed. This reflects the belief that Vedic recitation pauses between November 23 and 25. The scriptures, in a sense, enter a period of silence.

On November 24, Goddess Mahalakshmi is invoked. On the morning of November 25, the idol of Lord Badri Vishal is decorated with yellow flowers, symbolising the final stage of preparations.

Unique Tradition

Another significant ritual takes place before portal closure. The former chief priest (Rawal) adopts female attire to symbolically escort Goddess Lakshmi into the sanctum.