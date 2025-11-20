Badrinath’s 4-Day Closure Rituals To Begin From Tomorrow: Panch Puja, Rare Traditions And Spiritual Significance
Badrinath’s closure begins November 21 with ancient rituals, ending November 25, as idols are shifted to winter temples and devotees in large numbers participate.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is coming to a close this year. The portals of Badrinath (also known as Vaikunth Dham) will close on November 25. The portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath have already closed in October.
The closure rituals at Badrinath Dham begin four days before. However, many devotees are unaware of the unique traditions involved in this ritual.
Panch Puja Rituals From November 21
The ceremonial closing of the Badrinath temple portals will begin on November 25 at 2:56 pm. This tradition holds deep religious significance and symbolises the pilgrims' devotion. The closure process begins on November 21 with formal rituals.
The first stage starts with a special puja dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The ancient Ganesha temple located within the Badrinath complex is the first to have its doors closed, marking the beginning of this remarkable tradition. Lord Ganesha is considered the remover of obstacles and the initiator of auspicious beginnings; the closing rituals begin only after his worship.
Lord Badrinath symbolically enters his “Vaikunth” rest only after the Ganesha Puja is performed.
Second Ritual To Be Held On November 22
According to Badrinath Pujari Samaj President Ashutosh Dimri, “The second stage will take place on November 22. After performing the invocation rituals of Lord Adi Kedareshwar and Adi Guru Shankaracharya, the portals of their temples will be closed. Both temples are located within the Badrinath temple premises. Before the portals are closed, all the deities will be respectfully bid farewell.”
What Happens From November 23-25?
November 23 holds great mythological importance. On this day, the sacred ‘Khando/Khadak’ book, which symbolises ancient Vedic scriptures, is ceremonially closed. This reflects the belief that Vedic recitation pauses between November 23 and 25. The scriptures, in a sense, enter a period of silence.
On November 24, Goddess Mahalakshmi is invoked. On the morning of November 25, the idol of Lord Badri Vishal is decorated with yellow flowers, symbolising the final stage of preparations.
Unique Tradition
Another significant ritual takes place before portal closure. The former chief priest (Rawal) adopts female attire to symbolically escort Goddess Lakshmi into the sanctum.
This sacred tradition, known as “Sakhi Bhav”, represents Goddess Lakshmi accompanying Lord Vishnu into divine rest. During this ritual, the Rawal wears a saree and leads the idol of Lakshmi into the sanctum as a companion. Once she enters, the idols of Kuber, Uddhav and Garuda are brought outside for worship. Their rituals are conducted outside the sanctum after Lakshmi's arrival. These traditions hold deep spiritual meaning and devotion.
According to Ashutosh Dimri, “This tradition strengthens the idea of divine feminine energy and spiritual dedication. It symbolises the union of Goddess Lakshmi, representing abundance and devotion and Lord Badri Vishal, representing austerity and discipline.”
Final Closure: November 25, At 2:56 PM
At 2:56 pm on November 25, the Badrinath temple portals will officially close for winter during the Panch Puja ceremony, according to traditional calendar calculations.
After the closure, the idols are moved to specific locations: the idols of Kuber and Uddhav are taken to the Yog Dhyan Badri Temple in Pandukeshwar for six months of worship, while the idol of Garuda and the seat of Shankaracharya are moved to the Narsingh Temple in Joshimath for winter rituals.
This shift not only reflects devotees' deep faith but also acknowledges the extreme Himalayan winter conditions that make temple operations impossible due to heavy snowfall.
Mythological And Historical Significance
Hemant Dwivedi, President of the Badrinath–Kedarnath Temple Committee, said, “Every year on Vijayadashami, after religious consultations, the closing date of the temple is finalised. After the portals close, the eternal flame inside the temple continues to burn for the next six months. Historically, it is believed that the main deity, Badri Narayan, shifts to the Narsingh Temple in Joshimath during winter, and worship continues there in representative form.”
Spiritual Message and Devotee Participation
As per religious scholar Prateek Mishra Puri, “This ancient tradition signifies that even the deities pause for penance. For devotees, this period becomes one of introspection and devotion. Thousands of pilgrims participate in the closing rituals every year. The day of closure is unforgettable for its devotional chants and grand floral decorations. In the past, several quintals of flowers have been used to adorn the temple.”
Record-Breaking Pilgrim Footfall
Despite natural calamities earlier this year, the Char Dham Yatra broke records. Over 50.74 lakh devotees have visited the Char Dham so far. With five days remaining for the Badrinath Yatra to conclude, the number may rise further.
