ETV Bharat / state

Badrinath Management Turns Plastic Waste Into Revenue; Earns Rs 84,000 In A Week

Chamoli: In a significant step towards sustainable waste management, the Nagar Panchayat in Badrinath Temple has converted plastic waste disposal into a source of income. Within just one week of the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, over 8 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste have been processed and more than Rs 84,000 revenue has been generated.

Last year, approximately 230 tonnes of waste were disposed of in the temple town. This year, authorities have intensified efforts to ensure systematic waste segregation and scientific disposal.

The Nagar Panchayat Badrinath is responsible for maintaining cleanliness across pedestrian routes, roads, and public toilets, along with overall waste management. Waste is being segregated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable categories.

With the support of sanitation workers, biodegradable waste is being converted into compost, while plastic waste is processed into blocks and marketed. This initiative is not only improving cleanliness in the town but also creating an additional revenue stream for the local body.