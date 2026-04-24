ETV Bharat / state

Badrinath Temple Opening: Faith In Salvation Draws Hundreds For Pind Daan At Brahma Kapal

Chamoli: With the opening of the doors (kapaat) of the world-famous Badrinath Dham, located in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, religious activities have intensified.

The rituals of pind daan and tarpan have formally begun in the sacred Brahma Kapal area. On the very first day of the doors opening, more than 100 devotees performed pind daan for the peace of their ancestors’ souls, keeping the Sanatan tradition alive.

Why Is Brahma Kapal Special?

According to religious texts, Brahma Kapal is the place where Lord Brahma's skull (forehead) is believed to have fallen. It is believed that performing pind daan here quickly satisfies the ancestors and paves the way for their salvation (moksha). The Skanda Purana and Garuda Purana state that performing shraddh (ancestral rites) and tarpan at Badrinath is considered many times more fruitful than at other places.

What Is The Process Of Pind Daan And Tarpan?

Pind daan and tarpan are important rituals in Hinduism for liberation from ancestral debts (pitra rin). In pind daan, offerings (pind) made of flour, rice, and sesame seeds are dedicated to ancestors. In tarpan, water, sesame seeds, and mantras are used to satisfy the ancestors. This ritual is especially performed at the banks of the Alaknanda River, at Brahma Kapal.