Badrinath Temple Opening: Faith In Salvation Draws Hundreds For Pind Daan At Brahma Kapal
With Badrinath Dham’s gates open, hundreds perform pind daan and tarpan at Brahma Kapal, reviving ancient rituals for the peace and salvation of ancestors.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Chamoli: With the opening of the doors (kapaat) of the world-famous Badrinath Dham, located in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, religious activities have intensified.
The rituals of pind daan and tarpan have formally begun in the sacred Brahma Kapal area. On the very first day of the doors opening, more than 100 devotees performed pind daan for the peace of their ancestors’ souls, keeping the Sanatan tradition alive.
Why Is Brahma Kapal Special?
According to religious texts, Brahma Kapal is the place where Lord Brahma's skull (forehead) is believed to have fallen. It is believed that performing pind daan here quickly satisfies the ancestors and paves the way for their salvation (moksha). The Skanda Purana and Garuda Purana state that performing shraddh (ancestral rites) and tarpan at Badrinath is considered many times more fruitful than at other places.
What Is The Process Of Pind Daan And Tarpan?
Pind daan and tarpan are important rituals in Hinduism for liberation from ancestral debts (pitra rin). In pind daan, offerings (pind) made of flour, rice, and sesame seeds are dedicated to ancestors. In tarpan, water, sesame seeds, and mantras are used to satisfy the ancestors. This ritual is especially performed at the banks of the Alaknanda River, at Brahma Kapal.
Belief In Attaining Moksha
There is a mythological belief that performing pind daan at Badrinath frees ancestors from the cycle of birth and death. The family is relieved from ancestral defects (pitra dosh). Prosperity, happiness, and peace reside in life. Although this is entirely a matter of faith and religious belief, this tradition, which has continued for centuries, remains a spiritual foundation for millions even today.
Devotees’ Faith Increases With Opening Of Badrinath’s Doors
This year, as soon as the doors opened, a large number of devotees reached Badrinath Dham. The administration has made special arrangements in the Brahma Kapal area so that devotees can perform pind daan and tarpan in an orderly manner.
According to the local Panda community (priests), the number of devotees is expected to increase in the coming days as people from across the country arrive here to pay homage to their ancestors, especially during the peak of the Char Dham Yatra.
Pind daan and tarpan at Badrinath Dham are not just religious rituals, but symbols of age-old faith, duty, and the desire for salvation passed down through generations. The rites performed at Brahma Kapal give devotees an opportunity to express gratitude to their forefathers and also pave the way for spiritual peace.
Also Read:
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- Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra 2026: Himalayas Echo With Chants Of 'Har Har Mahadev' As Doors Of Kedarnath Temple Open