Four Dhams Of Uttarakhand Come Alive With Diwali Decorations

Dehradun/Rudraprayag/Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand's Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams have come alive with spectacular decorations for Diwali.

The four shrines have been cleaned for the festival while special prasad is being distributed among devotees. Badrinath Dham, dedicated to Kubera and Goddess lakshmi, has been bedecked with marigold flowers. Badri Vishal, the symbol of happiness and prosperity, is worshipped on the auspicious occasion at the shrine. As many as 56 offerings are also made to the Lord on the day.

Similarly, Kedarnath temple has been tastefully decorated with lamps for the festival. This apart, Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams are all set for special rituals as part of which dolis (palanquins) will be taken to Mukhab and Kharsali villages before the gates are closed for winter.

This year, Gangotri Dham will be decoated with around eight quintals of flowers. After Diwali, the doors of the Dham will be closed for six months on October 22.

Vinay Uniyal, priest of Yamunotri Dham, said special rituals for Goddess Lakshmi and Yamuna will be performed in the shrine on Diwali. The gates of the temple will be closed on October 23.