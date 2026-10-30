ETV Bharat / state

Helicopter Crash In Uttarakhand's Joshimath Rekindles Memories Of Tragedies During 2025 Chardham Yatra

Dehradun : Yet another helicopter crash in Uttarakhand, just before the conclusion of Chardham Yatra, has once again brought to fore several aspects pertaining to weather and its role in chopper operations in the state.

A helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham in Chamoli lost its location. Shortly after, it was reported that the choppers had crashed killing all six onboard.

The weather aspect, once again, has become crucial in the incident. According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast for Chamoli, the sky was expected to be generally cloudy on Friday, with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers. A previous warning issued on Thursday also predicted lightning, thunder, and strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour for Friday.

Experts said it is crucial to pay special attention to the actual weather conditions during helicopter operations in mountains. Many helicopter services were suspended due to the weather. This raises questions about how the helicopter managed to fly despite the bad weather. The state's Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the cause of the mishap will be known only after an investigation into it is complete.

This year, special attention was paid to safety during helicopter operations for the Chardham Yatra. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Uttarakhand UKADA took several steps to ensure that the first phase of the Yatra was incident-free. All had been well till the incident on the day.

The 2025 Chardham Yatra season in Uttarakhand was extremely challenging in terms of helicopter safety. During the period, a series of incidents occurred. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, four helicopter accidents were reported during the Chardham Yatra in 2025 until June. Previously, there were no accidents in 2021. One accident each was reported in 2022 and 2023. No helicopter accidents were reported during the Chardham Yatra in 2024 either.

The first major fatal accident of the 2025 pilgrimage season occurred on May 8 near Ganganani on the Gangotri route in Uttarkashi district. A Bell-407 helicopter belonging to Aero Trans Service was flying from Kharsali helipad to Jhala. The helicopter crashed and fell into a deep ravine. Six people, including the pilot, were killed in the accident while one passenger was seriously injured.

Later, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report revealed that the helicopter was attempting to land on a road. Its main rotor struck a fiber cable passing over the road. The helicopter subsequently went out of control and fell into a ravine.