Helicopter Crash In Uttarakhand's Joshimath Rekindles Memories Of Tragedies During 2025 Chardham Yatra
Last year, a series of helicopter mishaps during Chardham Yatra had rocked the state while this year's Yatra had been largely incident-free, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Dehradun: Yet another helicopter crash in Uttarakhand, just before the conclusion of Chardham Yatra, has once again brought to fore several aspects pertaining to weather and its role in chopper operations in the state.
A helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham in Chamoli lost its location. Shortly after, it was reported that the choppers had crashed killing all six onboard.
The weather aspect, once again, has become crucial in the incident. According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast for Chamoli, the sky was expected to be generally cloudy on Friday, with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers. A previous warning issued on Thursday also predicted lightning, thunder, and strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour for Friday.
Experts said it is crucial to pay special attention to the actual weather conditions during helicopter operations in mountains. Many helicopter services were suspended due to the weather. This raises questions about how the helicopter managed to fly despite the bad weather. The state's Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the cause of the mishap will be known only after an investigation into it is complete.
जोशीमठ हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, जानिए क्या बोले यूकाडा के अधिकारी उत्तराखंड में हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, चमोली जोशीमठ के पास हुआ हादसा, 6 लोग थे सवार #uttarakhand #chamoli #HelicopterCrash #uttarakhandhelicrash #badrinathdham #joshimath खबर के लिए क्लिक करें https://t.co/wWJ6rLfVQt https://t.co/tYUedF6Poz— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) October 30, 2026
This year, special attention was paid to safety during helicopter operations for the Chardham Yatra. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Uttarakhand UKADA took several steps to ensure that the first phase of the Yatra was incident-free. All had been well till the incident on the day.
The 2025 Chardham Yatra season in Uttarakhand was extremely challenging in terms of helicopter safety. During the period, a series of incidents occurred. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, four helicopter accidents were reported during the Chardham Yatra in 2025 until June. Previously, there were no accidents in 2021. One accident each was reported in 2022 and 2023. No helicopter accidents were reported during the Chardham Yatra in 2024 either.
उत्तराखंड में हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, चमोली जोशीमठ के पास हुआ हादसा, 6 लोग थे सवार #uttarakhand #chamoli #HelicopterCrash #uttarakhandhelicrash #badrinathdham #joshimath खबर के लिए क्लिक करें https://t.co/wWJ6rLfVQt https://t.co/69cxOHlG8P— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) October 30, 2026
The first major fatal accident of the 2025 pilgrimage season occurred on May 8 near Ganganani on the Gangotri route in Uttarkashi district. A Bell-407 helicopter belonging to Aero Trans Service was flying from Kharsali helipad to Jhala. The helicopter crashed and fell into a deep ravine. Six people, including the pilot, were killed in the accident while one passenger was seriously injured.
Later, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report revealed that the helicopter was attempting to land on a road. Its main rotor struck a fiber cable passing over the road. The helicopter subsequently went out of control and fell into a ravine.
चाई गांव, जोशीमठ के निकट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, एसडीआरएफ द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। स्वयं भी पूरे घटनाक्रम की निरंतर निगरानी कर रहा हूं। गंभीर रूप से घायलों को तत्काल एयरलिफ्ट कर बेहतर उपचार हेतु हायर सेंटर पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ईश्वर से यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूं।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 30, 2026
On May 12, a helicopter returning from Badrinath was forced to make an emergency landing due to poor visibility. The helicopter landed at a school ground in the Ukhimath area of Rudraprayag district. All passengers on board escaped unhurt. The helicopter took off again after the weather improved.
On May 17, an air ambulance helicopter crashed at Kedarnath Dham. The Pinnacle Air AS350 helicopter had arrived in Kedarnath from Rishikesh AIIMS to rescue a patient. The helicopter landed some distance short of the designated helipad and Its tail boom came off. No fatalities were reported in the mishap.
On June 7, a helicopter flying from the Sirsi helipad to Kedarnath experienced a technical problem. The pilot of the Crystal Aviation helicopter landed on the main road near Sirsi immediately after takeoff. The helicopter's rear rotor was damaged. The pilot was injured, but the passengers on board survived.
However, the worst helicopter accident of 2025 occurred on June 15 between Kedarnath and Gaurikund. A Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter was returning from Kedarnath to Guptkashi. Seven people, including a child, were on board, including the pilot. The helicopter crashed near Gaurikund between 5:30 and 5:45 am. All seven passengers died in the accident.
Following the June 15th accident, the state and central governments took several steps to improve safety of helicopter services. Helicopter operations in the Chardham region were temporarily suspended. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority were directed to review the procedures.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation reported that helicopter services in the first phase of the 2026 campaign were accident-free. However, the latest incident in Chamoli has brought back memories of last year's accidents. During the final phase of the Chardham Yatra, changing weather patterns and the potential for clouds, rain, and strong winds in the high-altitude areas could pose challenges to helicopter operations.
The biggest questions pertaining to the mishap are: Did the helicopter take off in bad weather? and did it continue operating despite weather warnings? The questions will only be answered after an official investigation into the incident is completed.
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All Six On Board Killed As Chopper Crashes Near Joshimath In Uttarakhand