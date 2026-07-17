Badrinath Donation Theft: Former Official Arrested, BKTC Submits Probe Report To SIT
The BKTC has recommended several vital measures for strengthening security and ensuring transparency in offering management, reports Girish Chandra.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Chamoli: A former official of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand was arrested for his alleged involvement in theft of donations from the shrine.
The accused was identified as Rajendra Singh. Even as investigation into the case is on, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has submitted its report to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The report makes several important recommendations for improving security and transparency at the Badrinath shrine. The 18-page internal investigation report, prepared during probe into the alleged theft and misappropriation of offerings at the shrine, makes several important recommendations for strengthening security and ensuring complete transparency in offering management.
The recommendations include implementing a pocket-free dress code for employees during counting of offerings, mandatory and thorough searches of employees upon completion of duty, installation of additional CCTV cameras in the counting room, and implementation of clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for offering management.
The objective is to make the process of collecting, counting, and depositing offerings transparent. The suggestions have been made to prevent any irregularities in the future.
Sohan Singh Rangad, Chief Executive Officer of BKTC said various suggestions have been received to make the offering management system more transparent and accountable. "Efforts will be made to implement the suggestions and ensure effective monitoring of each stage, strengthening both the trust of devotees and the transparency of the system," he said.
A few days back, the SIT probing the alleged misappropriation and theft of offerings at Badrinath Dham had arrested the prime accused, Pramod Nautiyal, from Dehradun and brought him to Chamoli for further investigation.
According to officials, Nautiyal, who served as the offering and donation officer at the shrine, was taken into custody from Dehradun at around 8 pm on Sunday and transported to Badrinath by the SIT. The alleged irregularities in the temple's offerings and donations came to light after July 2, following which Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a detailed investigation.
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