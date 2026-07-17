ETV Bharat / state

Badrinath Donation Theft: Former Official Arrested, BKTC Submits Probe Report To SIT

Chamoli: A former official of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand was arrested for his alleged involvement in theft of donations from the shrine.

The accused was identified as Rajendra Singh. Even as investigation into the case is on, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has submitted its report to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The report makes several important recommendations for improving security and transparency at the Badrinath shrine. The 18-page internal investigation report, prepared during probe into the alleged theft and misappropriation of offerings at the shrine, makes several important recommendations for strengthening security and ensuring complete transparency in offering management.

The recommendations include implementing a pocket-free dress code for employees during counting of offerings, mandatory and thorough searches of employees upon completion of duty, installation of additional CCTV cameras in the counting room, and implementation of clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for offering management.