Badrinath Donation Probe: SIT Finds No Irregularity Involving Sadhu Seen In CCTV Footage
SIT said Bhagwan Das had not been seen tampering with the offering money, pocketing currency notes, or engaging in any other suspicious activity.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 3:18 AM IST
Chamoli: The SIT investigating the Badrinath Dham donation case concluded that the presence of Sadhu Bhagwan Das—who appeared in CCTV footage during the probe into the offering—has nothing to do with any irregularity.
The preliminary investigations by the police and the SIT have not identified Bhagwan Das as a suspect at this stage. The investigation revealed that Bhagwan Das has been residing at Badrinath Dham for a long time, and his presence in the counting room during the tallying of offerings is not unusual, as he has historically been present alongside the staff during this process.
During the investigation into the offering case, the SIT scrutinised CCTV footage, in which Bhagwan Das was consistently seen in the counting room. Subsequently, investigative agencies gathered information regarding his role. When contacted, Das stated over the phone that he was away from the Dham due to the last rites of an acquaintance and would soon return to Badrinath to appear before the SIT and provide the necessary information.
According to officials involved in the investigation, while Bhagwan Das was indeed visible at the counting room with the staff in the available CCTV footage, he has not been seen tampering with the offering money, pocketing currency notes, or engaging in any other suspicious activity in any of the footage. For this reason, based on the current investigation, he has not been placed in the category of suspects.
"Bhagwan Das is a Sadhu who has been living at the Dham for a long time. His presence in the counting room has been a regular occurrence, and so far, no incriminating facts have emerged against him. He will soon return to Badrinath Dham, appear before the SIT, and present his side,” said Mahadev Uniyal, station in-charge, Badrinath Police Station.
Nevertheless, the SIT is meticulously examining every link in the entire offering case. The roles of all individuals entering and exiting the counting room, CCTV footage, documents, and other pieces of evidence are being cross-verified. These are being done to ensure an impartial and factual investigation into the case. Currently, investigative agencies are proceeding with further action based on the available evidence.