ETV Bharat / state

Badrinath Donation Probe: SIT Finds No Irregularity Involving Sadhu Seen In CCTV Footage

Chamoli: The SIT investigating the Badrinath Dham donation case concluded that the presence of Sadhu Bhagwan Das—who appeared in CCTV footage during the probe into the offering—has nothing to do with any irregularity.

The preliminary investigations by the police and the SIT have not identified Bhagwan Das as a suspect at this stage. The investigation revealed that Bhagwan Das has been residing at Badrinath Dham for a long time, and his presence in the counting room during the tallying of offerings is not unusual, as he has historically been present alongside the staff during this process.

During the investigation into the offering case, the SIT scrutinised CCTV footage, in which Bhagwan Das was consistently seen in the counting room. Subsequently, investigative agencies gathered information regarding his role. When contacted, Das stated over the phone that he was away from the Dham due to the last rites of an acquaintance and would soon return to Badrinath to appear before the SIT and provide the necessary information.