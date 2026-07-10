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Badrinath Donation Theft Case Reaches High Court As Suspended Staffer Challenges FIR Against Him

Single-judge bench seeks clarification from Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee; next hearing fixed for July 16.

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The Badrinath temple in Uttarkhand (File photo)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Nainital: A suspended employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), accused of stealing offerings at Badrinath Dham, has approached the Uttarakhand High Court challenging his suspension and the criminal case against him.

Pramod Nautiyal has challenged both his suspension order and the FIR registered by the police. The matter was heard by a single-judge bench of Justice Alok Mehra, which directed the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee to clarify the situation. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 16.

The controversy surfaced after the BKTC received information on July 2 regarding financial irregularities during the counting of the 'Thali Bhent' (offering plate) at the Shri Badrinath Temple. Acting on the complaint, a departmental inquiry committee was constituted under the orders of the Temple Committee Chairman.

The preliminary report from the departmental inquiry committee revealed that Nautiyal had allegedly misappropriated funds from the counting area between 9 AM and 9.30 AM. Based on these allegations, the Temple Committee placed him under suspension with immediate effect.

Acting on the Temple Committee's orders, Yudhveer Pushpwan, the In-charge Temple Officer, lodged a complaint at the Badrinath police station. Police subsequently registered a case under the relevant sections of the law.

The matter was first brought to light by Sandeep Khatri, founder of 'Bhairav ​​Sena', who claimed he had received information about the theft of donations made by devotees at the Badrinath Temple.

In response, Hemant Dwivedi, chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, formed a four-member inquiry committee. As the issue gained significant public attention, the government constituted a three-member high-level inquiry committee.

Also Read

  1. As Heinous As Cow Slaughter, Parents' Murder: Dhami On Badrinath Temple Theft
  2. Badrinath Dham Donation Row: FIR Filed Against BKTC Official, Probe Launched

TAGGED:

BKTC EMPLOYEE SUSPENSION
UTTARAKHAND HIGH COURT
BADRINATH DHAM
STEALING OFFERINGS CASE
BADRINATH OFFERING CASE

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