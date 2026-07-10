ETV Bharat / state

Badrinath Donation Theft Case Reaches High Court As Suspended Staffer Challenges FIR Against Him

Nainital: A suspended employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), accused of stealing offerings at Badrinath Dham, has approached the Uttarakhand High Court challenging his suspension and the criminal case against him.

Pramod Nautiyal has challenged both his suspension order and the FIR registered by the police. The matter was heard by a single-judge bench of Justice Alok Mehra, which directed the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee to clarify the situation. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 16.

The controversy surfaced after the BKTC received information on July 2 regarding financial irregularities during the counting of the 'Thali Bhent' (offering plate) at the Shri Badrinath Temple. Acting on the complaint, a departmental inquiry committee was constituted under the orders of the Temple Committee Chairman.

The preliminary report from the departmental inquiry committee revealed that Nautiyal had allegedly misappropriated funds from the counting area between 9 AM and 9.30 AM. Based on these allegations, the Temple Committee placed him under suspension with immediate effect.