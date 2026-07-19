ETV Bharat / state

Badrinath Dham Treasurer Removed After SIT Probe Finds Overwriting In Donation Records

Chamoli: A treasurer of the Badrinath Temple was removed from his post after an SIT investigation into the alleged misappropriation of offerings uncovered instances of alleged overwriting in donation-related records. The decision to strip Sandesh Mehta of his post was taken by the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).

The SIT is trying to determine the circumstances under which the overwriting in donation documents took place. For this purpose, Mehta is being questioned to ascertain whether these alterations were made under someone's instructions or if there was another underlying reason.

BKTC CEO Sohan Singh said, "Sandesh Mehta, an employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, has been relieved of the responsibilities of the treasurer. Previously, he held the post of treasurer and was responsible for managing valuable items — including gold and silver — kept in the double-lock safe."