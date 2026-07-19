Badrinath Dham Treasurer Removed After SIT Probe Finds Overwriting In Donation Records
BKTC CEO Sohan Singh said the accused employee, Sandesh Mehta, has been assigned duties related to the supervision of the puja arrangements and the counter.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Chamoli: A treasurer of the Badrinath Temple was removed from his post after an SIT investigation into the alleged misappropriation of offerings uncovered instances of alleged overwriting in donation-related records. The decision to strip Sandesh Mehta of his post was taken by the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).
The SIT is trying to determine the circumstances under which the overwriting in donation documents took place. For this purpose, Mehta is being questioned to ascertain whether these alterations were made under someone's instructions or if there was another underlying reason.
BKTC CEO Sohan Singh said, "Sandesh Mehta, an employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, has been relieved of the responsibilities of the treasurer. Previously, he held the post of treasurer and was responsible for managing valuable items — including gold and silver — kept in the double-lock safe."
Singh said that under the double-lock system, one key remained with him while the other was kept by an authorised official. "Currently, Mehta has been assigned duties related to the supervision of the puja arrangements and the counter," he added.
Another temple employee, Rajendra Chauhan, who was arrested, had stated during interrogation that he acted on the instructions of the then personal assistant, Pramod Nautiyal. The SIT is cross-verifying this statement with other evidence, while simultaneously questioning other suspects.
It is reported that based on the evidence that emerged during the investigation, further individuals may be questioned, or arrests may be made if deemed necessary. The investigation is focusing on how the alleged misappropriation of offerings occurred, who made the decision, and whether it was carried out in an organised manner.
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