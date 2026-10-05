ETV Bharat / state

Badrinath Dham Sets New Record With 18.67 Lakh Pilgrims, Eyes 20 Lakh Devotees

Chamoli: The annual pilgrimage to Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand has crossed a new milestone, with more than 18.67 lakh devotees visiting the shrine so far this year.

The figure has already surpassed the previous footfall record of 18.39 lakh in 2023. That record was crossed in the first week of October this year, with the number of pilgrims continuing to rise steadily.

More than 14,000 devotees visited Badrinath Dham on Sunday alone and offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Badri Vishal. With the pilgrimage still underway, officials expect the total number of visitors to cross 20 lakh if the current pace continues.

Pilgrim Footfall Rises During Second Phase Of Yatra

The second phase of the Char Dham Yatra has witnessed a significant increase in pilgrim movement following the monsoon season. Badrinath has seen a particularly strong flow of devotees during this period.

The growing number of pilgrims has also increased traffic along the routes leading to the shrine. Long queues of vehicles have been reported at several stretches of the Badrinath National Highway, particularly between Karnaprayag and Badrinath.