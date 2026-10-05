Badrinath Dham Sets New Record With 18.67 Lakh Pilgrims, Eyes 20 Lakh Devotees
Over 18.67 lakh pilgrims visited Badrinath Dham this year, surpassing last year's record. Authorities expect the number to cross 20 lakh soon.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Chamoli: The annual pilgrimage to Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand has crossed a new milestone, with more than 18.67 lakh devotees visiting the shrine so far this year.
The figure has already surpassed the previous footfall record of 18.39 lakh in 2023. That record was crossed in the first week of October this year, with the number of pilgrims continuing to rise steadily.
More than 14,000 devotees visited Badrinath Dham on Sunday alone and offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Badri Vishal. With the pilgrimage still underway, officials expect the total number of visitors to cross 20 lakh if the current pace continues.
Pilgrim Footfall Rises During Second Phase Of Yatra
The second phase of the Char Dham Yatra has witnessed a significant increase in pilgrim movement following the monsoon season. Badrinath has seen a particularly strong flow of devotees during this period.
The growing number of pilgrims has also increased traffic along the routes leading to the shrine. Long queues of vehicles have been reported at several stretches of the Badrinath National Highway, particularly between Karnaprayag and Badrinath.
The congestion has inconvenienced devotees travelling to the shrine, with authorities closely monitoring traffic movement and the overall situation along the route.
Disaster Management Teams On Alert
With the pilgrimage attracting a large number of visitors, authorities have stepped up monitoring and preparedness measures to ensure devotees' safety.
The Disaster Management Department has been kept on round-the-clock alert in Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts, which are among the key districts along the Char Dham Yatra route.
Officials continue to monitor pilgrim and vehicle movement as footfall rises. Security and safety arrangements are also being maintained along the pilgrimage route. If the current trend continues, Badrinath Dham could cross the 20 lakh visitor mark this year, setting another major benchmark for the pilgrimage.
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