ETV Bharat / state

Badrinath Dham Donation Row: FIR Filed Against BKTC Official, Probe Launched

Chamoli: In a major development in the alleged donation irregularities at Badrinath Dham, a criminal case has been filed against personal assistant Pramod Nautiyal of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's (BKTC), who has already been suspended and facing a departmental inquiry.

The FIR was lodged at the Badrinath police station on Wednesday (July 8) under Sections 306 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The complaint, filed by Yudhveer Pushpwan, a BKTC Temple Officer, accused Nautiyal of unlawfully misappropriating temple funds for personal gain.

As per the complaint, after the alleged irregularities in the counting of offerings from donation plate at the Badrinath shrine surfaced on social media on July 2, the BKTC constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The preliminary inquiry noted that the concerned employee allegedly collected temple funds in an unauthorised manner between 9 am and 9.30 am. Based on this, the committee proceeded with further action.

Based on the preliminary inquiry report, the BKTC suspended Nautiyal with immediate effect on July 7, on ground that retaining him in his position could compromise the impartiality of the investigation. Subsequently, the committee submitted a complaint to the police.