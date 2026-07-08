Badrinath Dham Donation Row: FIR Filed Against BKTC Official, Probe Launched
BKTC's preliminary inquiry found that Pramod Nautiyal allegedly collected temple funds in an unauthorised manner between 9 am and 9.30 am.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Chamoli: In a major development in the alleged donation irregularities at Badrinath Dham, a criminal case has been filed against personal assistant Pramod Nautiyal of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's (BKTC), who has already been suspended and facing a departmental inquiry.
The FIR was lodged at the Badrinath police station on Wednesday (July 8) under Sections 306 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The complaint, filed by Yudhveer Pushpwan, a BKTC Temple Officer, accused Nautiyal of unlawfully misappropriating temple funds for personal gain.
As per the complaint, after the alleged irregularities in the counting of offerings from donation plate at the Badrinath shrine surfaced on social media on July 2, the BKTC constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The preliminary inquiry noted that the concerned employee allegedly collected temple funds in an unauthorised manner between 9 am and 9.30 am. Based on this, the committee proceeded with further action.
Based on the preliminary inquiry report, the BKTC suspended Nautiyal with immediate effect on July 7, on ground that retaining him in his position could compromise the impartiality of the investigation. Subsequently, the committee submitted a complaint to the police.
Following the BKTC's complaint, police registered an FIR and investigations have been initiated.
Congress has demanded action against the alleged scam involving offerings at Badrinath Dham. Lakhpat Butola, Congress MLA of Badrinath, staged an hour-long protest on Tuesday, demanding suspension of Hemant Dwivedi, BKTC chairman and strict action against all involved in the case.
The issue stems from allegations raised by Bhairav Sena, a Hindu organisation, against temple committee employees for misappropriating funds during the counting of offerings.
Meanwhile, in view of the alleged irregularities and complaints related to temple offerings, Uttarakhand government set up a four-member inquiry team, headed by Garhwal Division Commissioner Anand Swaroop, and CCTV footage from the areas where offerings are collected is being examined.
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