ETV Bharat / state

Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Ex-President Revives QR Code Controversy, Demands Fresh Probe

The Badrinath temple (L) and the Kedarnath temple that are at the centre of the controversy ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Once again, questions are being asked regarding financial irregularities and alleged fraud, via the QR codes that were put out on display within the premises of Uttarakhand’s Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines to collect donations and offerings from pilgrims via digital means. The matter has gained fresh impetus after Ajendra Ajay, the former president of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), demanded a fresh investigation into the entire episode.

The controversy began in 2023. On the very day the portals of the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines were opened, boards featuring QR codes for donations and offerings suddenly appeared within the temple premises. According to the then-BKTC president Ajendra Ajay, he had immediately raised questions before relevant officials, and attempted to gather documentation regarding the arrangement.

He said the officials had claimed to be unaware of the installation of these QR codes; no one knew who had authorised the placement of these boards or under whose orders they were installed.

Ajay says that information regarding any agreement with Paytm or any other digital payment platform was restricted to a select few individuals. Communications on this matter took place via email. This raises a critical question: How was a system for collecting digital offerings from pilgrims implemented without the authorisation or knowledge of the BKTC?

The most serious concerns relate to records held by the Temple Committee’s accounts department. According to Ajay, the accounts officials responsible at Kedarnath Dham informed the police in writing that they had no knowledge of any official contract or transaction between BKTC and Paytm.

They also said they possessed no documentation whatsoever regarding this arrangement. So, the question arises: If the temple committee’s own accounts department was unaware of this arrangement, then into which account were the funds received via QR code being deposited? Who was maintaining the records for these transactions? There is also talk of suspicious transactions amounting to approximately Rs 2 crore, though this figure has not yet been officially confirmed.

Police Probe Closure Report Under Scrutiny

According to Ajay, an FIR regarding this matter was initially filed at the Badrinath police station. Following an investigation, the police submitted a final report to the court, concluding that no irregularities had occurred.

However, upon a subsequent review of documents, several points were identified that allegedly remained uninvestigated. Citing a court order, he noted that no representative from the Temple Committee was present during the hearing, which led to the court’s acceptance of the police’s closure report.