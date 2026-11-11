Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Ex-President Revives QR Code Controversy, Demands Fresh Probe
Ajendra Ajay is again asking how QR codes for donations appeared the day the shrines were opened in 2023, and what happened to the money.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Dehradun: Once again, questions are being asked regarding financial irregularities and alleged fraud, via the QR codes that were put out on display within the premises of Uttarakhand’s Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines to collect donations and offerings from pilgrims via digital means. The matter has gained fresh impetus after Ajendra Ajay, the former president of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), demanded a fresh investigation into the entire episode.
The controversy began in 2023. On the very day the portals of the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines were opened, boards featuring QR codes for donations and offerings suddenly appeared within the temple premises. According to the then-BKTC president Ajendra Ajay, he had immediately raised questions before relevant officials, and attempted to gather documentation regarding the arrangement.
He said the officials had claimed to be unaware of the installation of these QR codes; no one knew who had authorised the placement of these boards or under whose orders they were installed.
Ajay says that information regarding any agreement with Paytm or any other digital payment platform was restricted to a select few individuals. Communications on this matter took place via email. This raises a critical question: How was a system for collecting digital offerings from pilgrims implemented without the authorisation or knowledge of the BKTC?
The most serious concerns relate to records held by the Temple Committee’s accounts department. According to Ajay, the accounts officials responsible at Kedarnath Dham informed the police in writing that they had no knowledge of any official contract or transaction between BKTC and Paytm.
They also said they possessed no documentation whatsoever regarding this arrangement. So, the question arises: If the temple committee’s own accounts department was unaware of this arrangement, then into which account were the funds received via QR code being deposited? Who was maintaining the records for these transactions? There is also talk of suspicious transactions amounting to approximately Rs 2 crore, though this figure has not yet been officially confirmed.
Police Probe Closure Report Under Scrutiny
According to Ajay, an FIR regarding this matter was initially filed at the Badrinath police station. Following an investigation, the police submitted a final report to the court, concluding that no irregularities had occurred.
However, upon a subsequent review of documents, several points were identified that allegedly remained uninvestigated. Citing a court order, he noted that no representative from the Temple Committee was present during the hearing, which led to the court’s acceptance of the police’s closure report.
Ajay has written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Chief Secretary, demanding an SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the entire matter. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the government has now requested a detailed report from the District Magistrates of Chamoli and Rudraprayag. Further legal and administrative action will be determined once reports from both districts are received.
Addressing the questions raised by the former president, the current BKTC (Badri-Kedar Temple Committee) president, Hemant Dwivedi, said the matter predates his tenure and that he possesses no personal or official knowledge regarding it. He suggested that those raising the issue would be better positioned to provide details.
He offered no direct comment on the demand for an SIT probe. He also questioned the timing of bringing up this old dispute — coinciding with the pilgrimage season and the ongoing management of the temples — suggesting that there might be political motives behind highlighting such matters, which in turn damages the reputation of the dhams and the Temple Committee.
Congress Targets Government, Demands Probe
The Opposition Congress party has launched a direct attack on the government over this issue. It has demanded that the entire matter be investigated by an independent agency or by a SIT under the supervision of a High Court judge.
Rajendra Singh Bhandari, the party’s organisational general secretary, stated that the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines are centres of faith for millions of followers of the Sanatan tradition.
Any irregularity concerning the offerings made by devotees at these sites is a matter of extreme gravity. He pointed out that it is, in itself, a significant question as to why the then-chairman of the Temple Committee had to be the one to file a complaint regarding the alleged irregularities.
The Congress has also raised questions concerning the police investigation and the subsequent closure report. Bhandari alleged that there was an attempt to shield those responsible for the alleged wrongdoing, and claimed that large sums of money, amounting to lakhs or even crores of rupees, were collected from devotees via QR codes, which were never accounted for in the Temple Committee’s records.
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