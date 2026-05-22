ETV Bharat / state

Youth Killed Over Love Affair In Haryana's Faridabad

Narendra said on May 20, he received a call from the Faridabad police informing him that Monu had been found injured outside the girl's home and they were taking him to the Civil hospital for treatment. He said Monu's family shifted him to a private hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased, identified as Monu, was a resident of Saidpur village in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi. Monu's uncle, Narendra said, "On May 17, my nephew left home saying he had to be at Tingav police station regarding an investigation into a case of abduction of a girl with whom he was in love with." Narendra alleged the girl's family kidnapped Monu and tortured him for three days leading to his death at a private hospital on May 20.

Monu's family alleged that he was kidnapped and beaten for three days, leading to his death. "Monu recently passed his Class XII exams with 70 per cent marks. He participated in the state-level badminton championship on behalf of his school and had won several medals in district-level contests.," Narendra said.

Monu has two brothers and his father, Bhim Singh, is a driver, Narendra said. He said Monu used to practice for his badminton tournaments at Tingav where he grew close to the girl, who it is alleged is a minor. However, as days passed, the girl's father, Kulbhushan filed an FIR at Tingav police station alleging Monu had abducted his daughter.

Haryana Police spokesperson Yashpal said Monu had abducted Kulbhushan's daughter. "The police, during investigation found that the girl was at her home, but Monu was absconding. Later, Kulbhushan came to the police station and told the personnel that Monu was at his house. When police reached Kulbhushan's house, he was found seriously injured. He was admitted to the civil hospital for treatment from where he was shifted to a private hospital by his family. Based on the family's complaint, Kulbhushan's family has been charged with kidnapping, murder, and other sections of the BNS. Two people have been detained for questioning. Investigation into the matter is on," he said.