ETV Bharat / state

Badaun Custodial Death: Police Cite Cardiac Arrest; Book Cousin For Murder

Badaun: A day after a 28-year-old man died due to a 'deterioration' in his health while in police custody, the police have filed a murder charge against his cousin based on a complaint from the deceased's brother.

The deceased, Rajesh, was taken to the Dataganj police station for questioning after a clash between two groups during a community feast at Atsena village on Thursday. He was later booked for breach of peace.

According to the police, Rajesh suddenly collapsed after returning from the bathroom around 4 pm on Friday. He was taken to the Dataganj community health centre and later referred to Badaun district hospital, where he died during treatment.

The murder case against Rajesh's maternal cousin, Raghuveer, and others was registered following a written complaint from Rajesh's brother, police said. The complaint refers to a dispute between Rajesh and Raghuveer and others and alleges a connection between the dispute and Rajesh's death. Rajesh's last rites have been performed.

The development comes amid allegations from Rajesh's family claiming that he died at the police station and that authorities failed to inform them properly about his condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said a panel conducted the post-mortem and found cardiac arrest to be the cause of death. No injury marks were found on his body, she said.