ETV Bharat / state

Bad Weather Forces 3 Flights To Circle Near Madurai; Flight Carrying TN Minister Diverted

Madurai: Inclement weather which prevailed in Madurai and surrounding areas in Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening due to sudden heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning forced two aircraft coming towards Madurai Airport to circle in the sky for a long time.

An IndiGo aircraft carrying Minister Vanni Arusa, who was supposed to land in Coimbatore, made an emergency landing at Madurai Airport, creating panic.

While it has been raining continuously in the evenings in Madurai for the past few days, it suddenly rained heavily in the evening. The weather was particularly bad, with heavy rain at Madurai Airport and surrounding areas.

Indigo flight from Navi Mumbai to Madurai

The IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Madurai took off at 1.25 pm and was scheduled to land at Madurai Airport at 3.25 pm. However, due to bad weather conditions in the Madurai area, the plane circled for over an hour.

After the weather cleared, the plane landed safely at Madurai Airport at 4.20 pm with 167 passengers on board.

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