Bad Weather Forces 3 Flights To Circle Near Madurai; Flight Carrying TN Minister Diverted
An IndiGo aircraft carrying Minister Vanni Arusa, who was supposed to land in Coimbatore, made an emergency landing at Madurai Airport, creating panic.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 11:37 PM IST|
Updated : September 20, 2026 at 11:51 PM IST
Madurai: Inclement weather which prevailed in Madurai and surrounding areas in Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening due to sudden heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning forced two aircraft coming towards Madurai Airport to circle in the sky for a long time.
An IndiGo aircraft carrying Minister Vanni Arusa, who was supposed to land in Coimbatore, made an emergency landing at Madurai Airport, creating panic.
While it has been raining continuously in the evenings in Madurai for the past few days, it suddenly rained heavily in the evening. The weather was particularly bad, with heavy rain at Madurai Airport and surrounding areas.
Indigo flight from Navi Mumbai to Madurai
The IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Madurai took off at 1.25 pm and was scheduled to land at Madurai Airport at 3.25 pm. However, due to bad weather conditions in the Madurai area, the plane circled for over an hour.
After the weather cleared, the plane landed safely at Madurai Airport at 4.20 pm with 167 passengers on board.
Hyderabad plane crashes near Usilampatti
Similarly, an IndiGo flight that departed from Hyderabad for Madurai at 3 pm was scheduled to land at Madurai airport at 4.40 pm. However, due to bad weather, the plane that approached Madurai circled for more than 40 minutes near Usilampatti. Later, after the weather cleared somewhat, the plane landed safely at Madurai airport at 5.30 pm with 202 passengers on board.
A flight scheduled to land in Coimbatore made an emergency landing in Madurai. The flight was unable to land at the scheduled time due to heavy rain and bad weather conditions in Coimbatore and surrounding areas. Following this, the aircraft, which circled in the sky for over 30 minutes, was diverted to Madurai Airport as a precautionary measure. Following this, the aircraft landed safely at Madurai Airport at 4.10 pm.
There were 158 passengers on board the IndiGo flight from Chennai to Coimbatore, including Minister Vanniyarasu. The plane was parked at Madurai Airport, but after the weather cleared, it took off again for Coimbatore at 5.06 pm.
3 planes circle in succession causing excitement
The incident of three planes circling in succession due to bad weather conditions in the Madurai and Coimbatore areas caused panic and fear among air passengers.
However, due to the coordinated effort of the pilots and air traffic controllers, the planes landed safely after the weather cleared. In particular, the incident of the plane that was supposed to land in Coimbatore being diverted to Madurai and landing safely was noteworthy. The airport complex was bustling for a while as planes circled the Madurai airport area in succession due to sudden heavy rain.
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