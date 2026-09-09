Backlash Over Remarks By CM Omar's Aide That Kashmiris Had No 'Trousers' To Wear Before Land Ownership Rights
Ruling party's chief spokesperson's trouser remarks draws criticism from PDP and BJP.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Srinagar: A statement by the ruling National Conference legislator and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq that Kashmiri people had no trousers to wear before land to tiller reforms legislation was introduced by party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah has drawn widespread criticism.
The issue has snowballed into a political controversy with opposition parties Peoples Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party seeking apology from Sadiq.
While speaking to reporters on the death anniversary of the NC founder, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, Sadiq who is close aide of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, said that Kashmiri people had no “pajamas” to wear before land to tiller reforms.
Sadiq's was referring to the poverty that the people in Jammu and Kashmir faced before the land reforms were brought by the father of NC's president Farooq Abdullah. NC leader has faced criticism from opposition who has sought his apology.
Seeking an apology from Sadiq, PDP posted on X, “Will National Conference spokesperson tender an unconditional apology for the derogatory remarks against Kashmiris?”
The BJP also held protests against NC and burnt effigies of Sadiq in Srinagar and Anantnag districts. BJP spokesman Altaf Thoker said that Sadiq's NC leader's remarks were an insult to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sadiq, however, issued a clarification after the row, stating that he was only highlighting the poverty and deprivation Kashmiris endured during Dogra rule. “When I spoke of villages having to share a single pair of trousers, I was highlighting the abject poverty and deprivation Kashmiris endured under Dogra rule, not demeaning Kashmiris. Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah changed that reality. His historic land reforms gave Kashmiris dignity, rights and ownership on their land,” he said.
NC legislator from Srinagar Salman Sagar resorted to damage control and apologised on behalf of Sadiq over the remarks.
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