ETV Bharat / state

Backlash Over Remarks By CM Omar's Aide That Kashmiris Had No 'Trousers' To Wear Before Land Ownership Rights

BJP workers with an effigy during a protest against National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq over his recent remark, in Srinagar on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: A statement by the ruling National Conference legislator and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq that Kashmiri people had no trousers to wear before land to tiller reforms legislation was introduced by party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah has drawn widespread criticism.

The issue has snowballed into a political controversy with opposition parties Peoples Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party seeking apology from Sadiq.

While speaking to reporters on the death anniversary of the NC founder, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, Sadiq who is close aide of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, said that Kashmiri people had no “pajamas” to wear before land to tiller reforms.

Sadiq's was referring to the poverty that the people in Jammu and Kashmir faced before the land reforms were brought by the father of NC's president Farooq Abdullah. NC leader has faced criticism from opposition who has sought his apology.