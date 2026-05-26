ETV Bharat / state

'Backdoor Imposition Of Hindu Law On Muslims': Owaisi On Assam's UCC Bill

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday criticised the UCC Bill introduced in the Assam assembly, calling it a "backdoor imposition" of Hindu law on Muslims. He claimed that Hindu principles are being imposed on succession, inheritance and divorce.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on 'X' said: "Only Hindu culture is being protected, while Muslims have to comply with these so-called uniform rules." The Assam government on Monday tabled a Bill on the Uniform Civil Code--' The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill', seeking to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

The Bill, however, said that it will not be applicable to any of the Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam. "The Bill aims to consolidate and simplify laws governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the 'Statement of Object and Reasons'.