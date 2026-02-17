'Bachelor Farmers Struggling To Find Matches': Memorandum Demands Perks For Women Marrying Farmers’ Sons In Karnataka
Farmer leaders, who met CM Siddaramaiah at a pre-Budget meet said young farmers were facing financial uncertainty.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: Farmers’ organisations in Karnataka have demanded special perks for women marrying men from farming families saying young farmers were facing economic instability and financial uncertainty in the state.
The farmers' organisations submitted a detailed memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a pre-Budget consultation meeting held at Vidhana Soudha here on Tuesday. The groups placed several demands aimed at addressing the social and economic challenges faced by farming families.
'Incentivise Marriages With Farmers’ Sons'
Farm leaders said that many young farmers are struggling to find matches, calling it a growing social concern. To address this, they urged the government to introduce a scheme under which a woman marrying a farmer’s son would receive a minimum fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh.
The delegation of farmers also proposed that such women be provided interest-free loans, backed by government guarantees, to start agriculture or allied small-scale enterprises. In addition, the organisations demanded 20 percent reservation in government jobs for women who marry farmers’ sons.
Policy Reforms And Legislative Changes
The organisations said farmers continue to face uncertainty and financial insecurity. They urged the government to give priority to the agriculture sector in the upcoming Budget and introduce long-term policy measures.
Among their key demands were the withdrawal of amendments to the Land Reforms Act and strengthening of the APMC Act to make it more farmer-friendly. They also called for the repeal of the Cattle Slaughter Prohibition and Protection Amendment Act introduced by the previous BJP government.
The farmers’ groups further demanded that the State Agricultural Price Commission be granted statutory powers and declared a permanent body so that its recommendations can be effectively implemented. They also sought special grants to develop Madehalli village in T. Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district — the birthplace of Prof. M.D. Nanjundaswamy — as a model village.
Opposition To Proposed Central Laws
The organisations urged the state government to formally declare in the Assembly that it would not implement the proposed Electricity Act 2025, Seeds Bill 2025 and the National Framework Policy on Agricultural Marketing being considered by the Centre.
They demanded the creation of a Rs 20,000 crore revolving fund to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers. The government, they said, should directly procure paddy, ragi, jowar, tur dal, oilseeds and millets from farmers at MSP rates.
Crop Insurance, Loans And Sugarcane Issues
The memorandum also called for amendments to the Revenue Act to resolve technical hurdles in granting land titles to ‘Bagar Hukum’ cultivators. Farmers urged the government to extend crop insurance coverage to all crops and ensure compensation for losses caused by excess rain, drought and other natural calamities.
Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar said though an additional price has been announced for sugarcane growers, there are discrepancies in price determination. “A technical committee must be formed. Karnataka ranks second in farmer suicides, and preventive measures are urgently needed,” he said.
Another leader, Badagalapura Nagendra, said around 20–25 issues were raised before the Chief Minister. “We have asked the government to prioritise minor irrigation and make this Budget farmer-centric,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister responded positively.
Farmers’ organisations are now awaiting the state Budget to see how many of their demands will be addressed.
