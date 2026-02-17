ETV Bharat / state

'Bachelor Farmers Struggling To Find Matches': Memorandum Demands Perks For Women Marrying Farmers’ Sons In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Farmers’ organisations in Karnataka have demanded special perks for women marrying men from farming families saying young farmers were facing economic instability and financial uncertainty in the state.

The farmers' organisations submitted a detailed memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a pre-Budget consultation meeting held at Vidhana Soudha here on Tuesday. The groups placed several demands aimed at addressing the social and economic challenges faced by farming families.

'Incentivise Marriages With Farmers’ Sons'

Farm leaders said that many young farmers are struggling to find matches, calling it a growing social concern. To address this, they urged the government to introduce a scheme under which a woman marrying a farmer’s son would receive a minimum fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh.

The delegation of farmers also proposed that such women be provided interest-free loans, backed by government guarantees, to start agriculture or allied small-scale enterprises. In addition, the organisations demanded 20 percent reservation in government jobs for women who marry farmers’ sons.

Policy Reforms And Legislative Changes

The organisations said farmers continue to face uncertainty and financial insecurity. They urged the government to give priority to the agriculture sector in the upcoming Budget and introduce long-term policy measures.

Among their key demands were the withdrawal of amendments to the Land Reforms Act and strengthening of the APMC Act to make it more farmer-friendly. They also called for the repeal of the Cattle Slaughter Prohibition and Protection Amendment Act introduced by the previous BJP government.

The farmers’ groups further demanded that the State Agricultural Price Commission be granted statutory powers and declared a permanent body so that its recommendations can be effectively implemented. They also sought special grants to develop Madehalli village in T. Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district — the birthplace of Prof. M.D. Nanjundaswamy — as a model village.