STD Symptoms Found In One-And-A-Half-Year-Old Girl In Bihar's Bixar, Probe On
The girl's father was also found to have similar symptoms although her mother does not suspect him of any wrongdoing.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Buxar: A one-and-a-half year-old-girl has been found to have symptoms of a sexually transmitted disease (STD) prompting the police and Health department to initiate an investigation, at Krishna Brahma under Dumraon sub-division of Buxar district in Bihar.
Police said the mother of the girl noticed suspicious symptoms in her private parts while she was cleaning her up. The girl was subsequently taken to a local doctor who, given the severity of the condition, referred her to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna where a team of specialists examined her.
According to doctors of AIIMS, Patna, the type of infection detected in the girl is typically seen in women after they come in contact with an infected man. The discovery of such an infection in such a young girl is considered 'medically unusual', they said. During investigation, it came to fore that the girl's father also had been detected with similar infection.
Experts said in such cases, instead of drawing immediate conclusions, a scientific investigation of all medical, social, and familial aspects is necessary. The case was reported on January 7 to the Child Helpline's toll-free number 1098. The Child Helpline then reported the matter to Buxar police.
Taking cognizance of the medical report received from AIIMS, Patna and the Child Helpline, Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya directed the women's police station to register an FIR. "Given the sensitivity of the case, the police are conducting a thorough investigation taking all angles into consideration. A conclusion can be reached only after the investigation is complete," Arya said.
Following the registration of the FIR, a police team from the women's police station questioned the girl's family members and neighbours at Krishna Brahma on Friday. According to locals, the girl's mother does not suspect her husband even as police have recorded her statement as part of the ongoing probe.
While a detailed investigation is being conducted by Buxar police, the Health department, Child Helpline and medical experts, the administration stated the girl's safety and health are the top priority and the probe is being conducted with transparency.
STD or sexually transmitted infection spreads primarily through unprotected sexual contact. The infection is caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites and can be passed from an infected mother to her child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.
