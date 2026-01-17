ETV Bharat / state

STD Symptoms Found In One-And-A-Half-Year-Old Girl In Bihar's Bixar, Probe On

Buxar: A one-and-a-half year-old-girl has been found to have symptoms of a sexually transmitted disease (STD) prompting the police and Health department to initiate an investigation, at Krishna Brahma under Dumraon sub-division of Buxar district in Bihar.

Police said the mother of the girl noticed suspicious symptoms in her private parts while she was cleaning her up. The girl was subsequently taken to a local doctor who, given the severity of the condition, referred her to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna where a team of specialists examined her.

According to doctors of AIIMS, Patna, the type of infection detected in the girl is typically seen in women after they come in contact with an infected man. The discovery of such an infection in such a young girl is considered 'medically unusual', they said. During investigation, it came to fore that the girl's father also had been detected with similar infection.

Experts said in such cases, instead of drawing immediate conclusions, a scientific investigation of all medical, social, and familial aspects is necessary. The case was reported on January 7 to the Child Helpline's toll-free number 1098. The Child Helpline then reported the matter to Buxar police.