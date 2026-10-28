ETV Bharat / state

'Baby Arnab': Newborn Born In Odisha's Ganjam Named As Cyclone Causes Widespread Destruction

A pregnant woman at a hospital in Ganjam ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: A baby born in a remote area of Patrapur in Ganjam district of Odisha, was named Arnab after cyclone Arnab made its landfall.

As per reports, 426 pregnant women from affected areas of Ganjam were evacuated to 'Maa Gruha' centres ahead of the cyclone of whom 200 delivered. One of the babies born to the woman from Buratal panchayat in Patrapur was named after the cyclone. The baby's name was registered as Arnab in the birth certificate, in what can be termed as remembrance of a natural disaster that caused widespread damage in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Dr Sambit Begre, in-charge of Patrapur Community Health Centre, said, "All aspects like blood tests and ultrasound reports of the pregnant women who were evacuated from affected areas are being monitored and their health condition is being given priority,". Pregnant women at the maternity ward of a hospital (ETV Bharat) He said the process of shifting pregnant women to 'Maa Gruha' had started on the instructions of the Ganjam district administration and the state government. "It was a challenge for the health department to safely rescue pregnant women residing in makeshift houses and vulnerable places. The Ganjam district administration and the health department had made all kinds of preparations to ensure that the work was carried out without any hassles," Dr Begre said. An official at a house in a village (ETV Bharat) He said 426 pregnant women from 503 panchayats of 22 blocks of the district were evacuated ahead of the cyclone. "Food arrangements have been made for the pregnant women," Dr Begre said.