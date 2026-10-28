'Baby Arnab': Newborn Born In Odisha's Ganjam Named As Cyclone Causes Widespread Destruction
As many as 426 pregnant women were shifted to Maa Gruha centres ahead of the cyclone of whom 200 delivered, reports Samir Acharya.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Berhampur: A baby born in a remote area of Patrapur in Ganjam district of Odisha, was named Arnab after cyclone Arnab made its landfall.
As per reports, 426 pregnant women from affected areas of Ganjam were evacuated to 'Maa Gruha' centres ahead of the cyclone of whom 200 delivered. One of the babies born to the woman from Buratal panchayat in Patrapur was named after the cyclone. The baby's name was registered as Arnab in the birth certificate, in what can be termed as remembrance of a natural disaster that caused widespread damage in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Dr Sambit Begre, in-charge of Patrapur Community Health Centre, said, "All aspects like blood tests and ultrasound reports of the pregnant women who were evacuated from affected areas are being monitored and their health condition is being given priority,".
He said the process of shifting pregnant women to 'Maa Gruha' had started on the instructions of the Ganjam district administration and the state government. "It was a challenge for the health department to safely rescue pregnant women residing in makeshift houses and vulnerable places. The Ganjam district administration and the health department had made all kinds of preparations to ensure that the work was carried out without any hassles," Dr Begre said.
He said 426 pregnant women from 503 panchayats of 22 blocks of the district were evacuated ahead of the cyclone. "Food arrangements have been made for the pregnant women," Dr Begre said.
Dr Ram Mohanty, DMO of Berhampur City Hospital, said, "On the first day (October 26), eight women delivered while the next day, 12 women gave birth at the hospital. The women were kept under observation for two hours after delivery. Later, they were shifted to the maternity ward."
Dr Mohanty said the district administration is monitoring the health of the women evacuated from the affected areas.
Sasmita Nayak, a village health worker from -Patrapur played a key role in getting two pregnant women shifted to Purushottampur CHC in the district. "Two pregnant women from our area, B Pushpanjali (23), wife of N Rajesh of Gothiali village, and G Laxmi Dora (28), wife of G Umashankar Dora, were shifted to Purushottampur CHC as the due dates were approaching."
Gauri Bhuyan, Parvati Behera and Parvati Badmundi, who were admitted to Patrapur Health Centre lauded the district administration and the health department for taking care of them and other pregnant women across the district.
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