BJP's Babulal Marandi Targets Jharkhand CM After Police Bust Betting Scam, JMM Hits Back
On Monday, Jharkhand Police busted an online betting network and arrested seven people.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST|
Updated : December 2, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST
Palamu: A political controversy has erupted in Jharkhand over an online betting game network that was busted by the police on Monday.
While Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi slammed the Hemant Soren-led government for the illegal betting network and alleged that Palamu is emerging as Jharkhand's new criminal hub, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has strongly criticised Marandi for such "baseless" allegations.
Taking to his X handle, Marandi said, "Following the model of the Chhattisgarh Mahadev betting app, now the youth of Jharkhand are also being pushed towards betting. A network of a 40,000 crore betting market has been uncovered in Palamu district".
He said crimes like coal smuggling and snake venom trafficking were already there and now betting network has worsened the situation. Marandi also alleged that such crimes are rampant under CM's protection and youths are falling prey to bad habits due to unemployment. He urged the CM to take strict action against such cases.
"Under the protection of the Hemant government, illegal lottery networks are spreading in some places, while online-offline betting is rapidly increasing in others. Due to the severe unemployment prevalent in the state, youth are easily attracted to this wrong path and, under the influence of bookies, fall prey to various bad habits," his post read.
"...do not ruin the lives of youth for your economic interests. Take strict action against the buying and selling of narcotic drugs, betting, and lotteries to save the youth from the addiction of drugs and gambling," it added.
Refuting the former CM's allegations, JMM leader Rajendra Kumar Singh claimed it was the BJP that had provided protection to the criminals in the past. "What have they done earlier? This is not hidden from anyone. The allegations that are being made now are completely baseless. Millions of women are included under the Maiyaan Samman Yojana and their lives are improving. Why doesn't Babulal Marandi see all this?" the JMM leader asked.
Seven people were arrested in Palamu on Monday in connection with an online betting game network, which handles transactions around Rs 40,000 crore. Investigations revealed that the betting network (Khelooyaar.com) operating across India and abroad. A franchise of this network, operating from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai, was busted in Palamu yesterday. This franchise was earning around Rs five to seven lakh daily and was handling around 5,000 to 6,000 customers.
Police said the Kheloyar.com is operated from Dubai and the entire network has a turnover of approximately Rs 40,000 crore. A raid was conducted following a tip-off received by the Hazaribagh Police. The arrested accused are residents of Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand and were operating mule accounts. They had rented a house in Palamu and were duping people across various states.
"We have arrested seven people in connection with an online betting scam operating through a gaming platform and recovered 14 mobile phones. ATM cards, bank passbooks, cheque books and a laptop from their possession," SP Reeshma Ramesan said.
