BJP's Babulal Marandi Targets Jharkhand CM After Police Bust Betting Scam, JMM Hits Back

Palamu: A political controversy has erupted in Jharkhand over an online betting game network that was busted by the police on Monday.

While Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi slammed the Hemant Soren-led government for the illegal betting network and alleged that Palamu is emerging as Jharkhand's new criminal hub, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has strongly criticised Marandi for such "baseless" allegations.

Taking to his X handle, Marandi said, "Following the model of the Chhattisgarh Mahadev betting app, now the youth of Jharkhand are also being pushed towards betting. A network of a 40,000 crore betting market has been uncovered in Palamu district".

He said crimes like coal smuggling and snake venom trafficking were already there and now betting network has worsened the situation. Marandi also alleged that such crimes are rampant under CM's protection and youths are falling prey to bad habits due to unemployment. He urged the CM to take strict action against such cases.

"Under the protection of the Hemant government, illegal lottery networks are spreading in some places, while online-offline betting is rapidly increasing in others. Due to the severe unemployment prevalent in the state, youth are easily attracted to this wrong path and, under the influence of bookies, fall prey to various bad habits," his post read.