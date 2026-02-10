ETV Bharat / state

Babri Masjid Will Never Be Rebuilt As 'Qayamat' Day Won't Come: UP CM Adityanath

"We had said that ' Ram Lalla, hum aayenge, mandir wahi banaayenge' (Child Ram, we will come and build the temple right there). Has the temple been built? Is there any doubt?" he asked the audience, who replied by chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

Barabanki: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the day of 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will never come, and hence the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt. "Those who are dreaming of the day of 'Qayamat' will rot away; that day will come," he said at an event in Barabanki.

Yogi said opportunists remember Lord Ram in times of crisis and forget him the rest of the time. That is why even Lord Ram has forgotten them, he added. "Now their boat will never cross the ocean. There is no place for these traitors who were firing on Ram devotees. This government does what it says. We said that Ram Lalla will come and we will build the temple there," he said further.

A Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2019, ordered the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. The dispute over the site of Babri Masjid, a three-domed mosque built by or at the behest of Mughal emperor Babur, dates back more than a century, with Hindus contending that the invading Muslim armies had razed an existing Ram temple to erect the mosque.

Adityanath said the situation in Uttar Pradesh was bad before 2017, as curfews were imposed in cities every fourth day and festivals could not be celebrated peacefully. "Land belonging to the poor was encroached upon, and lawlessness was rampant. Today, lawlessness has ended in the state. Development is progressing rapidly. Daughters and businesspeople are safe," he added.

He said the government is implementing a zero-tolerance policy against crime. "Money previously lost to corruption is now being used for development projects. Electricity has reached all 75 districts of the state," he added.