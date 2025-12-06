High Alert In Bengal As Suspended TMC MLA To Lay Foundation For 'Babri-Style' Mosque In Murshidabad
A senior official said nearly 3,000 personnel would be deployed throughout the day, with multiple diversion plans ready if people threaten to choke the highway.
Kolkata: Security has been beefed up across West Bengal on the anniversary of the 1992 (December 6) Babri mosque demolition, as suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir is planning to go ahead with the foundation-laying ceremony for a 'Babri Masjid-style' mosque in Murshidabad.
Kabir had earlier announced that the foundation stone of the proposed mosque would be laid at Beldanga on December 6, the day the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was razed in 1992.
The Beldanga site, where Kabir claimed "three lakh people" would assemble, has been sealed into a high-security grid, with deployment of Rapid Action force (RAF), district police, and central forces on both sides of the National Highway 12, after the Calcutta High Court declined to halt the event but placed full responsibility for public order on the state government.
There is massive deployment of RAF, district police and central forces along National Highway 12 and the Beldanga site, where Kabir claimed nearly three lakh people would gather for the ceremony. This comes after the Calcutta High Court allowed the event to go ahead but put the responsibility for maintaining law and order entirely on the state government.
The proposed mosque, which Kabir has repeatedly described as being "modelled on the Babri Masjid", has stirred political unease in a district.
For the TMC, which has distanced itself from the issue after suspending Kabir, the optics of the foundation-laying ceremony for the mosque on December 6, carry risks it has sought to pre-empt. The run-up to the proposed event has forced the administration to arrange for expansive security cover.
On Friday, RAF teams arrived in Rejinagar and were stationed at a local school ahead of deployment, while the district police, acting on a Calcutta High Court directive to ensure law and order, have drawn up a security grid covering Beldanga, Raninagar and all approach roads to NH-12, the state's only north-south arterial highway.
Earlier in the day, the high court refused to intervene in the construction of a mosque and placed the onus of maintaining public order on the state government, a cue that prompted the police to talk with Kabir's team via backchannel on Friday night.
Governor CV Ananda Bose, meanwhile, urged citizens not to be swayed by "provocative statements and rumours" and asked the state to ensure there was "no disturbance anywhere".
For Kabir, a Congress-BJP-turned-TMC rebel whose political career has oscillated as sharply as the reactions to his announcements, Saturday's event is both a test of his mobilisation prowess and a declaration of defiance after his suspension from the TMC on Thursday for what the party called "communal politics".
Kabir, who has been hogging the limelight over the last few years with his controversial statements on various matters, including the party's internal affairs, said he would resign as a legislator and launch his own party on December 22 to fight against both the TMC and the BJP.
"I came at the invitation of the party's district president. I will go ahead with the December 6 event. I will not cancel it. If the government does not allow me to lay the foundation stone, then I will block the national highway, sit on a dharna and get arrested," the MLA said after he got the news of his suspension on the dais of a public meeting in Berhampore.
On Friday, he was seen personally supervising the stage and food arrangements, appearing unfazed by either the political backlash or the administrative glare.
The scale of preparations has lent the venue the ambience of a massive public fair. A 150-ft-long, 80-ft-wide dais towers over paddy fields off NH-12, with seating arranged for 400 guests. Two clerics from Saudi Arabia, organisers claim, will arrive in a special convoy from Kolkata airport.
Nearly 3,000 volunteers - 2,000 of whom began work early Friday- have been tasked with regulating access roads, preventing bottlenecks and keeping the national highway running. Seven Murshidabad-based catering agencies have been contracted to prepare shahi biryani, with an estimated 40,000 packets for guests and another 20,000 for residents.
A close aide of Kabir estimated food expenses alone at over Rs 30 lakh, with the total venue budget likely to touch Rs 70 lakh. The day's programme, circulated by organisers, lists Quran recitation at 10 am, the foundation ceremony at noon, a community meal at 2 pm, and dispersal by 4 pm as per police instructions.
On Saturday, the ruling party will observe 'Samhati Diwas' (Unity Day) statewide with rallies to spread the message of communal harmony. The state government has declared a holiday on the day, projecting a message of peace and restraint.
The Left Front, meanwhile, will mark the day as "Black Day" in memory of the demolition. (With PTI Inputs)
