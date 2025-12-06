ETV Bharat / state

High Alert In Bengal As Suspended TMC MLA To Lay Foundation For 'Babri-Style' Mosque In Murshidabad

Kolkata: Security has been beefed up across West Bengal on the anniversary of the 1992 (December 6) Babri mosque demolition, as suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir is planning to go ahead with the foundation-laying ceremony for a 'Babri Masjid-style' mosque in Murshidabad.

Kabir had earlier announced that the foundation stone of the proposed mosque would be laid at Beldanga on December 6, the day the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was razed in 1992.

The Beldanga site, where Kabir claimed "three lakh people" would assemble, has been sealed into a high-security grid, with deployment of Rapid Action force (RAF), district police, and central forces on both sides of the National Highway 12, after the Calcutta High Court declined to halt the event but placed full responsibility for public order on the state government.

The proposed mosque, which Kabir has repeatedly described as being "modelled on the Babri Masjid", has stirred political unease in a district.

For the TMC, which has distanced itself from the issue after suspending Kabir, the optics of the foundation-laying ceremony for the mosque on December 6, carry risks it has sought to pre-empt. The run-up to the proposed event has forced the administration to arrange for expansive security cover.

On Friday, RAF teams arrived in Rejinagar and were stationed at a local school ahead of deployment, while the district police, acting on a Calcutta High Court directive to ensure law and order, have drawn up a security grid covering Beldanga, Raninagar and all approach roads to NH-12, the state's only north-south arterial highway.

A senior official said nearly 3,000 personnel would be deployed throughout the day, with multiple diversion plans ready if turnout threatens to choke the highway.

Earlier in the day, the high court refused to intervene in the construction of a mosque and placed the onus of maintaining public order on the state government, a cue that prompted the police to talk with Kabir's team via backchannel on Friday night.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, meanwhile, urged citizens not to be swayed by "provocative statements and rumours" and asked the state to ensure there was "no disturbance anywhere".