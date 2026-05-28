ETV Bharat / state

Babesia Scare In Gujarat's Gir National Park, Forest Department On High Alert

Amreli: Deaths of several lions in Gir National Park (East and West) at Amreli allegedly due to Babesia has emerged as a major cause of concern for the government and the Forest Department.

A high alert has been sounded across Gir region as Babesia is a serious infectious disease that spreads rapidly among lions. Sources said a lion, kept under observation at the Jasdhar Animal Care Centre, died on Wednesday. Although, it is not yet confirmed whether the lion died of Babesia, sources said nine lions have died in the last few days in the national park with some of them showing symptoms of Babesia.

The big cats including five adult lions died under suspicious circumstances across the Gir East and Gir West divisions. Given the gravity of the situation and following immediate orders from the state government, experienced officers and staff who have served in Gir for years have been re-deployed to the field.