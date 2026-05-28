Babesia Scare In Gujarat's Gir National Park, Forest Department On High Alert
Yet another lion died at Jasdhar Animal Care Centre in Gir. Sources said nine lions have died in the park in the last few days.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Amreli: Deaths of several lions in Gir National Park (East and West) at Amreli allegedly due to Babesia has emerged as a major cause of concern for the government and the Forest Department.
A high alert has been sounded across Gir region as Babesia is a serious infectious disease that spreads rapidly among lions. Sources said a lion, kept under observation at the Jasdhar Animal Care Centre, died on Wednesday. Although, it is not yet confirmed whether the lion died of Babesia, sources said nine lions have died in the last few days in the national park with some of them showing symptoms of Babesia.
The big cats including five adult lions died under suspicious circumstances across the Gir East and Gir West divisions. Given the gravity of the situation and following immediate orders from the state government, experienced officers and staff who have served in Gir for years have been re-deployed to the field.
Following a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a special team from the Gandhinagar Forest Department arrived in Gir. An investigation has been launched in the border areas of Gir East and Gir West. The team, comprising PCCF Bhavani Pati, CCF Ram Ratan Nala, and senior doctors from the Animal Health Department, visited the Jasdhar Animal Care Centre and assessed the situation. Assistant Conservator of Forest Rajan Jadhav, along with five RFOs, 11 forest officials, and experienced Gir staff, have also reached Jasdhar Range to take stock of the situation.
The team collected details of the dead lions and inquired about the health of those currently under observation. However, the team of officials from Gandhinagar refrained from speaking to the media, as the investigation is on. Pati also did not issue any official statement to the media on the issue.
Gujarat’s 2025 census had recorded 891 Asiatic lions in the state. Babesia (Babesiosis) is a deadly, tick-borne protozoan parasite that destroys red blood cells and causes severe anemia in Asiatic lions.
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