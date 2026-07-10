ETV Bharat / state

Baba Siddique Murder: Court Raps Mumbai Police Over Failure To Secure Anmol Bishnoi's Custody

Mumbai: A special court on Friday pulled up the city police for failing to take custody of jailed gangster Anmol Bishnoi in the Baba Siddique murder case, directing them to initiate all legal steps to secure his presence.

Special MCOCA Judge Satyanarayan R Navander, who was hearing a plea by the slain NCP leader's family, stated that the court is not expected to remind the police of their duties in a serious murder case. The court demanded a strict compliance report by July 24.

"Securing the custody of an accused, conducting investigation, interrogating the accused and placing him on trial are the exclusive responsibilities of the investigating agency and the law enforcement authorities," the court said.

The judge underlined that the court "is not expected to remind the investigating agency of its statutory duties, particularly in a prosecution relating to a serious offence of murder".

Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra East area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was deported from the US in November last year and was subsequently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is currently lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi.