B. Tech Student Killed, 16 Injured As Lighting Truss Collapses During Dandiya Event In Telangana Engineering College
As per a preliminary estimate by the police, the lighting truss collapsed due to strong winds on Saturday evening. Ten of the injured were discharged.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Nadargul: A female B. Tech student died, and 16 others were injured when a huge lighting truss collapsed during a dandiya ceremony at the Matrushri Venkata Subbarao (MVSR) Engineering College in Nadargul in the Rangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.
The dandiya event was specially organised by the college management on Saturday night when the lighting truss came off suddenly during the fun-filled celebration and fell on students, leading to serious injuries to Sonu Narayana Das, a first-year B. Tech student.
She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment. Das hailed from the Wanaparthy district, police said.
Other seriously injured students were initially taken to a hospital in Adibhatla and later shifted to Malakpet Yashoda Hospital.
Some students and their parents alleged negligence on the part of the college management and demanded strict action against those responsible for the accident.
Personnel from the Adibhatla police station rushed to the spot for a rescue operation and gathered details. As per a preliminary estimate by the police, the lighting truss collapsed due to strong winds in the evening. Adibhatla CI Ramesh said that 16 people were injured, of whom 10 have been discharged.
"There were strong winds accompanied by rain on Saturday evening. It is believed that the lighting truss collapsed due to that. One person died in the incident, and 16 people were injured. Of them, 10 have been discharged. The statements of the injured will be taken," Ramesh added.
Expressing his grief, Telangana Governor Shiva Pratap Shukla termed the death of the B. Tech student extremely painful.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the deceased student's family, directing that the best possible medical care be provided to the injured students. He ordered that those responsible for the accident be identified and that strict action be taken against them.
The Dandiya event was organised as part of Sangamam-2026, a two-day national-level technical and cultural fest. The event brought together students from various colleges to showcase their technical skills, innovative ideas and cultural talent.
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