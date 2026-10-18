ETV Bharat / state

B. Tech Student Killed, 16 Injured As Lighting Truss Collapses During Dandiya Event In Telangana Engineering College

Nadargul: A female B. Tech student died, and 16 others were injured when a huge lighting truss collapsed during a dandiya ceremony at the Matrushri Venkata Subbarao (MVSR) Engineering College in Nadargul in the Rangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The dandiya event was specially organised by the college management on Saturday night when the lighting truss came off suddenly during the fun-filled celebration and fell on students, leading to serious injuries to Sonu Narayana Das, a first-year B. Tech student.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment. Das hailed from the Wanaparthy district, police said.

Other seriously injured students were initially taken to a hospital in Adibhatla and later shifted to Malakpet Yashoda Hospital.

Some students and their parents alleged negligence on the part of the college management and demanded strict action against those responsible for the accident.

Personnel from the Adibhatla police station rushed to the spot for a rescue operation and gathered details. As per a preliminary estimate by the police, the lighting truss collapsed due to strong winds in the evening. Adibhatla CI Ramesh said that 16 people were injured, of whom 10 have been discharged.