B.Com Student Hooked On Online Betting Arrested For Supplying Chinese Weapons For Overseas Gangster In Haryana's Rohtak
Two illegal weapons, including a Chinese pistol, along with several international SIM cards, have been seized from the accused.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:40 AM IST
Rohtak: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Meham police in Haryana booked a B.Com first-year student for working as a weapons courier for the gangster operating from abroad, official sources said on Friday.
Two illegal weapons, including a Chinese pistol, along with several international SIM cards, have been seized from the accused, who had entered the crime world after suffering heavy financial losses in online betting. The court has ordered two days' police custody of the student.
At a press conference, Rohtak’s Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rajpurohit said the arrest was made following a district-wide operation against the possession of firearms illegally. “Initial questioning has brought to light that the accused had been transporting firearms illegally as per instructions from a gangster abroad. In the last two months alone, he has transported more than 20 illegal firearms and earned Rs one lakh as payment for the same,” said Rajpurohit.
From investigations conducted by the officials, it emerged that the student hails from a humble background where his father has an ordinary job while his mother is a Class IV worker. Neither of them was aware of their son’s criminal activities or his habit of betting on the internet.
Rajpurohit stated that the arrest is in connection with a district-wide operation against the proliferation of illegal weapons. "In preliminary interrogation, it came to light that the accused was distributing illegal arms on the directions of a gangster based overseas. He had distributed over 20 illegal arms in two months' time and had earned one lakh rupees for the same," Rajpurohit added.