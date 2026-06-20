ETV Bharat / state

B.Com Student Hooked On Online Betting Arrested For Supplying Chinese Weapons For Overseas Gangster In Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Meham police in Haryana booked a B.Com first-year student for working as a weapons courier for the gangster operating from abroad, official sources said on Friday.

Two illegal weapons, including a Chinese pistol, along with several international SIM cards, have been seized from the accused, who had entered the crime world after suffering heavy financial losses in online betting. The court has ordered two days' police custody of the student.

At a press conference, Rohtak’s Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rajpurohit said the arrest was made following a district-wide operation against the possession of firearms illegally. “Initial questioning has brought to light that the accused had been transporting firearms illegally as per instructions from a gangster abroad. In the last two months alone, he has transported more than 20 illegal firearms and earned Rs one lakh as payment for the same,” said Rajpurohit.