Azim Premji Backs Jharkhand's Development Vision 2050; Welspun Proposes Rs 300 Crore Investment At WEF Meet
Jharkhand's Vision 2050, discussed by state delegation led by CM Hemant Soren at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, garnered appreciation from Azim Premji.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Ranchi: Azim Premji, noted industrialist-philanthropist and Chairman of the Azim Premji Foundation, has heaped praises on Jharkhand's vision of development discussed by the state government delegation led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister's Secretariat released a video message from Azim Premji Foundation in this regard, in which Premji said that it is a matter of great joy that the state of Jharkhand is making serious and organised efforts for overall development and growth.
Azim Premji, the founder Chairman of Wipro Limited, further said his Foundation is setting up a university, medical college, a 1300-bed hospital and a school in the state, which he described as a "very significant investment" in the field of education and health.
He also said that the Foundation has received continuous cooperation and a proactive and positive approach from the Jharkhand government. "Our experience has been very favourable, and I welcome investors from India and around the world to consider investing in Jharkhand. I wish the state a bright future," he said.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand also made progress in attracting industrial investment during the Davos summit. A high-level meeting was held between Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BK Goenka, Founder and Chairman of Welspun World, during which the latter proposed an investment of approximately Rs 300 crore in the plastics industry sector in the state.
During the meeting, CM Soren-led delegation informed the Welspun representatives about the proposed plastic park in Deoghar and apprised them of the investment opportunities there. To further this proposal, the Welspun team will soon visit Jharkhand to conduct a site inspection and detailed study.
Welspun World also expressed interest in investment opportunities in the critical minerals and logistics sectors in Jharkhand. The state delegation shared information about the logistics park in Dhanbad and the warehousing and storage facilities available across the state. Both sides agreed to maintain continuous communication to bring these proposals to fruition, sources said.
Also Read: