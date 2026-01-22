ETV Bharat / state

Azim Premji Backs Jharkhand's Development Vision 2050; Welspun Proposes Rs 300 Crore Investment At WEF Meet

Ranchi: Azim Premji, noted industrialist-philanthropist and Chairman of the Azim Premji Foundation, has heaped praises on Jharkhand's vision of development discussed by the state government delegation led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister's Secretariat released a video message from Azim Premji Foundation in this regard, in which Premji said that it is a matter of great joy that the state of Jharkhand is making serious and organised efforts for overall development and growth.

Azim Premji, the founder Chairman of Wipro Limited, further said his Foundation is setting up a university, medical college, a 1300-bed hospital and a school in the state, which he described as a "very significant investment" in the field of education and health.