Azharuddin Likely To Be Sworn In As Telangana Minister On Friday
Telangana DCM Vikramarka alleged that the BJP is trying to put pressure on Governor Jushnu Dev Varma not to administer the oath
Published : October 30, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Congress leader and Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to be sworn in as Minister in the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's cabinet on Friday. Meanwhile, state BJP leaders have written a letter to the Chief Election Officer, requesting not to allow the expansion of the cabinet.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slammed the BJP, alleging that it is trying to put pressure on Governor Jushnu Dev Varma not to administer the oath to Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin as a minister.
Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here, Vikramarka said the BJP and BRS colluded, and the former is trying to make sure that the latter will win the Jubilee Hills bypoll.
"It came to light that the Bharatiya Janata Party is putting pressure on the Governor not to administer the oath to Azharuddin. Though the Governor is a great person and will not succumb to the pressure, the BJP is trying its best," the Deputy CM said.
He further said that giving a Cabinet position to a famous, well-known sportsperson is not merely an honour for sportsmen in the state or the country, but also for the people at large, who will see it as a great move.
Vikramarka also dismissed the reports that the move to induct Azharuddin into the Cabinet is aimed at the Jubilee Hills bypolls.
Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, in a separate press conference, attacked the BJP, saying that when the chief minister intends to induct Azharuddin into the Cabinet, the saffron party is making malicious attempts to obstruct it.
"The people of the country and the state are well aware of who Azharuddin is. Azharuddin has not only brought fame to the world of sports but has also served the people as a Member of Parliament," he said.
He exuded confidence that Azharuddin, as a minister, would work for the welfare of the minorities.
Telangana BJP on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer stating that the proposed induction of Azharuddin into the Cabinet would adversely affect the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypolls and constitute a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, though the MCC does not apply to the entire city.
The high-stakes bypoll to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.
The bypoll is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.
Read More
Mohammed Azharuddin Likely To Be Included In Telangana Cabinet