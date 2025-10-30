ETV Bharat / state

Azharuddin Likely To Be Sworn In As Telangana Minister On Friday

File - Congress MPs Mohammad Azharuddin and KC Venugopala at Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to be sworn in as Minister in the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's cabinet on Friday. Meanwhile, state BJP leaders have written a letter to the Chief Election Officer, requesting not to allow the expansion of the cabinet.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slammed the BJP, alleging that it is trying to put pressure on Governor Jushnu Dev Varma not to administer the oath to Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin as a minister.

Azharuddin Likely To Be sworn In As Telangana Minister On Friday (ETV Bharat)

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here, Vikramarka said the BJP and BRS colluded, and the former is trying to make sure that the latter will win the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

"It came to light that the Bharatiya Janata Party is putting pressure on the Governor not to administer the oath to Azharuddin. Though the Governor is a great person and will not succumb to the pressure, the BJP is trying its best," the Deputy CM said.

He further said that giving a Cabinet position to a famous, well-known sportsperson is not merely an honour for sportsmen in the state or the country, but also for the people at large, who will see it as a great move.

Vikramarka also dismissed the reports that the move to induct Azharuddin into the Cabinet is aimed at the Jubilee Hills bypolls.